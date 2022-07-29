Inmates Report Rape After Guard Allows Inmates Access to Women’s Wing in US Prison | World

Several inmates at an Indiana prison, in the United States, say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours in October last year. According to the complaint they filed with the Federal Court, the male prisoners paid US$1,000 to a prison guard for keys to access the women’s housing units.

Also in October, eight inmates filed a lawsuit in which they detailed allegations of rape, assault and intimidation at the Clark County Jail in the city of Jeffersonville. Another lawsuit was filed on Monday, about a month after 20 women filed a separate lawsuit with similar charges.

According to court documents, the men covered their faces and raped them for hours. At least two of them were raped. “Interestingly, despite the presence of surveillance cameras […]none of the security officers showed up to help that night,” claim the whistleblowers.

A guard, who arrived shortly after the attackers left, kept the prisoners with the lights on for 72 hours. In later days, inmates’ personal effects were confiscated.

The women are demanding damages in court for the “violation of their civil rights” and lawsuits against guard David Lowe and county sheriff Jamey Noel, who they say failed in his duty to protect them.

Lowe was fired and charged by the Indiana Department of Justice with negligence in the line of duty and with making a deal with a detainee.

“Systemic flaws allowed several male harassers to roam freely around the prison for several hours, resulting in a night of terror for the accusers and other victims,” ​​the latest lawsuit states.

Stephen Wagner, a lawyer in the first case, said the women did not immediately report the attack because of threats made by the male prisoners.