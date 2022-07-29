Insult to Iron Man in Infinity War was pure improvisation, says actor

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that a classic scene in which Doctor Strange insults iron man in Avengers: Infinity War it was the purest improvisation.

remember the scene: O Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man come together to go to Titan, but the alliance between the first two started off on the wrong foot – because they live to exchange barbs. In this way, at a given moment, Stephen Strange tells Tony Stark that his job is “protect your reality, idiot”.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Cumberbatch says the line was an impromptu inspired by the pranks of Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.. “They were very relaxed with each other.”, he says.

“And I was just saying, ‘This is crazy. I’m working on one of the most special movies […] and these two actors are just kidding with things that end up in the plot. I want some of that too, let’s have fun’”, comments.

The Doctor Strange interpreter also says that this fun exchange inspired the team to make the decision to keep the sentence in the final cut, despite all have been very scared of the script leak: Cumberbatch is known for never going overboard.

About Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War it presents Thanos the Mad Titan, in search of the Infinity Stones. The idea is to join them to the Infinity Gauntlet to erase half of the universe with a snap of fingers.

It is about third film in the saga of the Avengers and the 19th of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). The director is Anthony and Joe Russo, the Russo brothers, who were also in charge of the sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

The cast consists of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Peter Dinklage, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and Chris Pratt.

With US$ 2.048 billion at the box office, it has the fifth highest income in the history of cinema. The first position is occupied, precisely, by Avengers: Endgame, with its imposing R$ 2.796 billion.

