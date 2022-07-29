Intel ends its Optane memory division

The company says the deal no longer makes sense for its current strategy

During the release of your most recent tax report, Intel has revealed it is taking steps to close down its Optane memory division. According to the company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, the decision will result in a loss/write-off of inventories valued at $599 millionthe details of which have not yet been explained.

Gelsinger said that, as part of its IDM 2.0 strategy, the company is constantly evaluating which businesses are not profitable enough or do not contribute to their core strategy. “After careful consideration, Intel plans to cease development of future products within its Optane business. We are committed to supporting Optane customers through the transition,” said a company spokesperson.

This isn’t the first division Intel has sold or gone out of business since Gelsinger took over as CEO. in the last few months the company sold its drone business and its SSD memory divisiongenerating more than US$ 1.5 billion that were redirected to the company’s main investments.

Division promoted union between DRAM and SSD memory

First introduced in 2015, the 3D XPoint memory solution promised a revolution in the computer world. The devices mixed the characteristics of DRAM memories with solid-state storage, resulting in products with high durability and high random read and write speeds.

The products were offered for servers with the Optane Persistent Memory seal as partial replacements for DRAM memories, and were also available to the industry and general consumers as high-performance storage solutions. Despite being promising, the technology has always suffered from high manufacturing costswhich made it difficult to compete with DRAM products and SSDs with more conventional features.

– Continues after advertising –

Intel’s decision to close down its Optane division is expected given the fact that it was bleeding millions of dollars in recent years. Although the company continued to test new products, excess inventories of 3D XPoint chips it owned, coupled with bleak market prospects, made it considered that leaving the division was the best option at the current time.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware, AnandTech