iOS 16 seems to be ready for a future iPhone with “Always On” screen » iPhone Blog

The Apple Watch was the first Apple product to offer the “always on“, which leaves the screen always on even when at rest.

When raising your arm or touching the screen, it becomes active and bright; at rest, the brightness decreases, but the screen continues to show the most important information.

For this feature to really consume very little battery, it is necessary that the screen refresh rate drop to 1Hzin the case of the watch.

A lot of people have been asking for a long time for this to be implemented on the iPhone as well, as it already exists on some Android devices.

The problem is that the apple mobile is not able to reduce its screen refresh rate by less than 10Hz, at least not until the 13 Pro/Max model. It would take a new hardware to enable the function at really low rates.

There have been rumors of a new iPhone with this feature for about three years, but so far nothing.

However, some indications found in the iOS 16 test version show that the system would be ready to receive the feature in the next generation to be released in September.

The 9to5mac website found in the iOS 16 beta codes two wallpaper images especially for a state “sleep“, which is a darker, faded version of the original image.

The image remains visible, but with almost no light. Thus, in OLED screens it consumes much less energy to stay on the screen, reducing the drain on your iPhone’s battery.

The rest of the system is also ready for a screen always onwith tiny widgets like Apple Watch Complications that hide personal information when the screen is locked.

All that’s missing is a screen capable of reducing its display frequency as much as possible. Less than the 10 Hz allowed on current iPhones and closer to the 1 Hz allowed on recent Apple Watches.

This could be the case of the iPhone 14, in the Pro models, expected for September this year.