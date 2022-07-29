Is it possible to receive more than R$ 2 THOUSAND per month?

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazilians have started to look for alternatives to supplement their income on the internet and earn money without leaving home. After all, a lot of people lost income during the isolation period. Currently, a lot of people are asking: how to find a work from home platform that really pays in 2022, without any fuss or promises of miraculous profits?

Recently, Brazilian youtubers specializing in micro-task apps and income-generating platforms started to publicize the GetNinjas website. In the videos, they claim that the home office platform pays more than R$2,000 per month, and that the site is also worth it for amateurs and beginners. However, is this true? In this sense, check out our review of GetNinjas, according to official information, below.

GetNinjas – Discover the home office work platform

First of all, it’s important to remember that GetNinjas is not a micro-task app or income generating platform. On the other hand, it is a home office work site. Therefore, payments consist of rewards for services performed. Therefore, it is not possible to “make money without making an effort”, despite what Brazilian youtubers claim. In addition, GetNinjas is a famous, well-known and consolidated website, with a proven reputation and more than 18 million employees.

How to make money on GetNinjas?

To make money on GetNinjas, there is no secret: you have to work. It is not possible to “make money for free” or “make money without doing anything”. First, you must register on the site and fill in your profile, with correct and up-to-date information about your professional skills and areas of expertise. From there, simply apply for available services and offer clients a quote.

Is it possible to earn BRL 2,000 per month with GetNinjas?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to set a specific amount for GetNinjas payments. After all, users themselves set the budget for services. The price of the activities, in this way, is confirmed by negotiation between the freelancer and the client. In other words, the possibility of earning “R$ 2 thousand a month” depends on the effort, dedication and strategy of each professional.

Does GetNinjas Really Pay? Is home office work platform reliable?

As we mentioned earlier, GetNinjas is a consolidated site, with a proven reputation and great payment reports. In other words: the platform is a safe and reliable option for professionals who want to make money on the internet. However, the income generation process is much more complex than Brazilian youtubers claim. Therefore, those who sign up to the site after trusting the promises of influencers may end up frustrated.

If you want to register and try your luck on the platform, the registration form is available at https://www.getninjas.com.br/. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

