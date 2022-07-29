Is it worth investing in home appliances by voice command?

Smart products, with voice assistants connected to the internet, have already migrated from offices and living rooms to Brazilian kitchens. Since 2020, brands have already launched smart models of refrigerators, microwaves, air fryers, coffeemakers, smoke sensors and, more recently, a cooktop model. Soon, stoves and dishwashers should arrive.

As they become popular in the market, the products should gain even more complete versions in the future. But the current ones are already able to make shopping lists, reduce energy and water consumption and automate a part of the kitchen routine.

Is it worth investing a little more in these appliances?

what we already have here

First, it is worth understanding the current market options:

They are the ones with the most features. They allow you to view what’s inside without having to open the door, notify you when a product is missing or running out, make a shopping list, activate timers and reminders, manage food expiration dates and suggest recipes. Some even have an entertainment service. From BRL 18,049.

LG smart microwave Image: Disclosure/LG

Smart ovens more efficiently control power and temperature, so food is heated or defrosted more evenly. In the near future, we may receive models that already exist abroad, with grill and fryer, suitable for more complex preparations. From BRL 2,249.

Samsung smart cooktop Image: Disclosure/Samsung

Can connect to smartphone and also other smart kitchen products, like the fridge. It offers recipe options and allows remote cooking control. From BRL 1,994.

Xiaomi smart air fryer Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi

They warn about the progress of the cooking process so that the user knows the right time to turn the food. Some models allow remote preparation: the person chooses a recipe and sends it remotely to the equipment. From BRL 1,700.

Also remotely controlled, they prepare the drink faster. They have boxes that prevent the accumulation of dirt and self-wash the internal parts. From BRL 1,599.

They can be remotely triggered in the event of incidents, issuing real-time alerts and preventing tragedies. From R$100.

Is the cost-benefit also smart?

The experts consulted by tilt are unanimous in saying that smart products are technologies we can live without — at least for now. However, after meeting them, we will hardly want to give up.

“Any technology that proves to be useful and solves practical user problems becomes necessary”, he believes tsang English Rento, professor at the Informatics Center at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).

“Whether it’s worth it or not, will depend on the client’s profile. But it is a fact that the voice assistant humanizes the process. The client is increasingly anxious, desiring agility, easy access, assertiveness and humanization”, says Fernando Coelho, professor of channels and digital marketing at ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing) Rio.

While the use of voice assistants is more popular among younger people (especially those born between 1990 and 2010), it can become especially convenient in another segment: the elderly or people with some mobility impairment.

“The use of voice frees the arms from the need for touch and screen vision, giving people more mobility. That is, everything you do with touch and vision, you can replace it with voice, introducing a new way of access information. It is possible to dispense with the glasses and even the locomotion”, says Ivandro Sanches, professor in the electrical engineering department at Centro Universitário FEI, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

With a fast and convenient interface, for the public over 60 years old, voice assistants also help memory and the social integration process, remembering how to make recipes, listing missing items from the fridge and even helping with shopping without being necessary. leave the house. They are also safer, preventing overheating in case the elderly person forgets some food in the fire, for example.

“It’s the same idea as autonomous cars, which help to increase traffic safety. As we introduce smart home appliances, the security of a home increases”, compares Sanches.

The use of electronics with voice interface is identified as one of the irreversible trends in the world. So, even those who think everything is absurd today, may find themselves talking to the fridge in five years. “Increasingly, these machines will be performing activities just like human beings”, completes Sanches.

No money, no internet

Despite promising for the market, the popularization of home appliances with voice assistant still faces challenges, such as high prices, limited internet and data security.

In the first case, the forecast of the experts heard by tilt is that the values ​​will become more accessible in the next five years. That’s because these technological products will be useful to facilitate the omnichannel journey — an important marketing trend, because it aggregates all consumer communication channels with a brand, better uniting the online and offline experience.

The second challenge to be overcome is the provision of stable and quality internet to more people. “Even after 33 years of internet in Brazil, we have 44 million people without access to the network. Therefore, it limits the use of connected equipment to a certain part of society”, says Coelho. “Wearable technologies are an example of this, even though they are cheaper products than home appliances.”

Therefore, the country will need to strengthen the quality of existing internet networks and bring connectivity to places where it is still lacking.

Finally, data security is another factor of attention for this electronics market should be aware. The trend is that the more brands guarantee privacy, the more consumers will be attracted.

“If your refrigerator is connected to the network, the information about what you are consuming is somewhere. Imagine that a hacker manages to enter your system, turn on your appliances, perform various activities or manipulate in a way that breaks the equipment? “, asks Ing Reno.