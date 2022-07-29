It went bad, man! Shakhtar calls for return of Internacional player

Imbroglio involves FIFA mechanism that releases players who work in countries involved in the Ukrainian War

Mano Menezes may lose defender Vitão
© ALEXANDRE LOUREIRO/Getty Images South AmericaMano Menezes may lose defender Vitão
Internacional is preparing for a very difficult game for the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, 31, he receives Atlético-MG, in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of Serie A. The team needs a victory to try to return to the G-6 of the tournament.

But Mano Menezes may have a problem for this game. It’s about the defender vitão. According to UOL, Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, asked for the return of the defender.

According to the report, the imbroglio involves the FIFA mechanism that releases players who work in the countries involved in the Ukrainian War. Vitão had a loan contract with Inter until the end of June.

Internacional and the player activated the FIFA mechanism and extended Vitão’s loan. Nonetheless, Shakhtar understands that the defender did not try to negotiate. Is that this conversation with the club is necessary to activate the FIFA mechanism.

undefined situation

according to UOL, on the Colorado side, the understanding is that no irregularities were committed. Shakhtar, on the other hand, asks for Vitão’s return, as his contract would have officially ended in June. The player’s staff did not respond to questions in the report.

