James Gunn Continues To Give Ideas For Future Marvel Studios Projects ~ Marvel Universe 616

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, while chatting with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn confirmed that his next film will be the end of the Guardians story, but also revealed that he still pitches project ideas to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

On the characters’ future after volume 3, Gunn noted that he “[não] knows what’s going to happen” with the characters in the future, but what he does know is that “[Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3] It’s the end of the story for this group of Guardians.”

He then hinted that he may not have finished the Marvel Studios projects, as he shared that he still comes up with numerous ideas for Feige, something he did as recently as a few days ago:

“I’m so busy, I’m doing so many things. If I could tell you the amount of stuff I’ve thrown into [o presidente da Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige that I just then [passei para] another thing. I texted him the other day, like, ‘You should take this character and do something with him.’ Let’s see if he does it.”

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. The new names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova in the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Gravedigger



