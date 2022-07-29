Jane Austen’s bittersweet world – part 2

In the last issue we started talking about Jane Austen’s novels adapted for cinema. The use of the English author’s work is so vast that I had to divide it into two parts.

Today, we begin again with his first book, published in 1811, Reason and sensibility. It was also what yielded one of the best film versions of Jane’s work, under the direction of Taiwanese Ang Lee.

as the review says , “Reason and Sensibility” is a book in which the sisters Elinor and Marianne represent a duality, alternately, throughout the narrative. The expectations lived by the two with loss, love and hope, point us to an excellent panorama of the lives of women of their time. The sisters live in a strict society, and both try to survive in this world full of rules and injustice. Both the sensitive and sensible Elinor and the romantic and impetuous Marianne are doomed to accept an unhappy fate because they have neither fortune nor influence, forced to live in a world dominated by money and interest. The two characters go through an intense learning process, mixing reason with feelings in search of a happy ending.

______________

Sense and Sensibility – Director: Ang Lee – 1995 – Netflix and Apple TV –

The story, photography, director and cast are great, so the result is sensational. Emma Thompson is Elinor and Kate Winslet is Marianne. As if that wasn’t enough, we still have Imelda Stauton (who played Queen Elizabeth in the new phase of The Crown , Harry Potter and Downton Abbey), Hugh Grant and the amazing Alan Rickman (God rest him) in the cast. (Trailer Archive Trailer –YoouTube)

Sense and Sensibility – miniseries – 3 episodes – 2008 –

I always comment that BBC is a seal of quality. This production is a beauty. In the cast are some British actors who have become known to the public, thanks to Hollywood, mainly Dan Stevens ( Beauty and the Beast , The guest ), in the role of Edward, Elinor’s lover, and David Morrisey (Dr. who).

Without Prada or anything – direction: Angel Gracia – 2011 – Prime Video

Out of curiosity, there is even this modernized Latin version of Reason and sensibility . Anyone who wants to watch needs to run. It’s almost out of Prime Vídeo’s collection

Emma – direction: Douglas MacGrath – 1996 – Now/Net

This is the most comical side of Jane Austen’s work. Emma is a spoiled and easygoing young woman who is dedicated to promoting meetings and marriages between acquaintances. She ends up causing a lot of confusion and harming herself in matters of love. She’s not in love with Gwyneth Paltrow as an actress, but she matches the role and the result is quite endearing. Ewan McGregor and Toni Collete are also in the cast. The film won the Oscar for Best Score.

Emma – direction : Diarmuid Lawrence – 1996

In the same year, this British telefilm based on the novel by Jane Austen came out. Kate Beckinsale, known for the horror franchise night Angelsit’s Emma, ​​alongside the always great Samantha Morton.

Beverly Hills Moms – Directed by: Amy Heckerling – 1995

Well, before 1996’s Emma, ​​Hollywood released this contemporary version based on Austen’s novel, becoming one of the biggest hits of the decade among young audiences. The film was also fundamental to the career of Alicia Silverstone, who plays the matchmaker girl.

Palace of Illusions – direction: Patricia Rozema – 1999

based on the novel Mansfield Park, the film mixes the original with Jane Austen’s biographical data through letters. Frances O’Connor plays Fanny who leaves the poverty of her parents’ home in Portsmouth to live in luxury with her aunt and uncle in Mansfield Park. She later starts writing and her cousin is the only one in the family who treats her as an equal and realizes how interesting she has become. The result divides opinion, but it’s always worth checking out.

Mansfield Park – direction: Iain MacDonald – 2007

The BBC made a new adaptation of Mansfield Park more faithful to the book. The cast was not very pleasant. Billie Piper has not surpassed the Fanny Price created by Frances O’Connor in the hearts of fans of Jane Austen’s work.

Northranger Abbey – Director: Jon Jones – 2007

“Northranger Abbey” was the first novel completed by Jane Austen. In it are the characters that would inhabit all of Jane’s work. A young woman goes to live with a family in Bath, where the young women wait for the opportunity to be introduced to society. During a ball she meets a young woman, her brother and their friend who invites her to visit the abbey. She thinks she will have great adventures, but soon discovers that those people are more interested in class and money than in the things of the heart. Felicity Jones plays Jane’s alter ego in the film.

Jane Austen’s Book Club – Director: Robin Swicord – 2007

Based on the book by Karen Joy Fowler, published in 2004, the film shows five women and a man who get together to discuss the works of Jane Austen in California in the early 2000s. They end up discovering, between frustrated marriages, social and affective arrangements. , that her experiences are not so different from those experienced by the characters of the British writer who so well describe the society of her time, two centuries ago. The Jane Austen books that the group reviews in the film are “Mansfield Park”, “Emma”, “Northanger Abbey”, “Pride and Prejudice”, “Sense and Sensibility” and “Persuasion”. The cast includes Emily Blunt and Maria Bello.

Love and Innocence – direction: Julian Jarrod – 2007 – Cine Belas Artes

Biographical film about Jane Austen. In the plot, she is 20 years old and is starting to make a name for herself as a writer. Jane is more interested in discovering the world, but her parents want her to soon marry a rich man who can secure her status in society. The main candidate is Mr. Wisley, grandson of an aristocrat, but Jane is really interested in the Irish rogue Tom Lefroy, whose intelligence and arrogance provoke her. The writer is played by Anne Hathaway, still at the beginning of her successful career. The cast also includes the wonderful Maggie Smith and James McAvoy.

Love and Friendship – direction: Whgitt Stilmann – 2016

The actress Kate Beckinsale who made Emma in 1996, she returned to play another Jane Austen character twenty years later. She plays widow Susan Vernon visiting her in-laws’ house hoping that rumors of her high society flirtations will dissipate. While sheltering there, she resolves to find a husband for herself and another for her daughter Frederica. Having made the decision, she simultaneously attracts the attention of the young Reginald DeCourcy, the rich and foolish Sir James Martin, and the handsome but married Lord Manwaring, which further complicates the situation.

Lost in Austen – 4 episodes – 2008

Amanda Price is a young suburban Englishwoman with a boring life and a boyfriend who cheats on her and shows up drunk to propose to her. Her refuge is being able to spend a night alone with a bottle of wine, reading and rereading Pride and Prejudice on the living room sofa. Until she starts hearing strange noises coming from her bathroom. She opens the door… and finds Elisabeth Bennett, the central character of Jane Austen’s novel.

Austenland – direction: Jerusha Hess – 2013

Official Synopsis: At over 30 years old, Jane Hayes can’t find a boyfriend, because no man seems to measure up to her great idol: Mr. Darcy, character created by Jane Austen in the novel Pride and Prejudice. One day, she decides to spend all her savings and fly to the UK, where there is a resort that specializes in welcoming women passionate about Austen’s stories. There, she discovers that the man of her dreams can become a reality.

______________

EXTRA

-The long-awaited “Hidden Agent” (The Gray Man) has arrived on Netflix, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, two successful names. This action-thriller movie is one of Netflix’s biggest investments (which has been facing the stampede of subscribers). The story travels through several countries, has a lot of action and a mediocre script. Our Wagner Moura plays a small role in the film.

-The British channel Cindie (Now/Net) can be an option for those who are tired of the same streaming. The collection is small, but it brings independent productions chosen for cinephiles in search of an alternative. The series come from countries like Norway and Sweden. It needs to be signed separately, but it’s pretty cheap.

-How about a series from Kazakhstan? Well, there’s a la carte at Belas Artes. “A very dark man” (2019) tells in three episodes the story of Bekzat, a young policeman who knows all the tricks of corruption in the Kazakh steppes. Tasked with covering up a new case of fatal assaults on boys, he is embarrassed by the intervention of Ariana, a defiant and determined journalist. Director Adilkhan Yerzhanov is considered a great promise among young filmmakers around the world.

______________

