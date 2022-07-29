John David Washington turns 38: See 9 productions with the artist

1 In 8

Photo 1 of 8 – Tenet (Photo: Publicity) Photo 2 of 8 – Infiltrated in the Klan (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 8 – Beckett (Photo: Publicity) Photo 4 of 8 – Amsterdam (Photo: Publicity) Photo 5 of 8 – Monster (Photo: Publicity) Photo 6 of 8 – Monsters and Men (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 8 – Love Beats Rhymes (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 8 – Ballers (Photo: Publicity)

This Thursday (28) actor John David Washington is turning 38 years old and showing a beautiful career in the entertainment world. The artist is famous for his charisma, in addition to having played numerous successful characters.

++Sandra Bullock turns 58: See 10 movies with the Hollywood star

The Hollywood star is quite discreet with his personal life, and has worked hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. John is always involved in some super production and has made it clear to everyone that he is not afraid to face new challenges. The actor is an influential personality in the film industry.

++Matt LeBlanc turns 55: See 10 productions with the star of “Friends”

Knowing this, and to celebrate John David Washington’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 9 productions in which he was in the cast (Malcolm & Marie). Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

Don’t forget to like our page on Facebook and also in Instagram for more Jetss news.