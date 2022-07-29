Johnny Depp resumes his acting career and releases short film after controversy with Amber Heard

Star of Pirates of the Caribbean returns to acting in the short Sea of ​​Dawn, new mobile game.

After controversy with ex-wife and actress Amber Heard in court, actor Johnny Depp returns to the screens with the short film Sea of ​​Dawn, a new mobile game. Depp surprises fans with the new short titled ‘Adventurer’s Game’, developed by Mousasaur Studio and shared online by Superpixel.

In the 4-minute video, the Pirates of the Caribbean star takes on an eccentric maritime adventurer and knickknack collector named Phillip Artoosh.

Behind the scenes, Depp reveals that he created the character himself and was deeply involved with the production of Sea of ​​Dawn. Interestingly, Artoosh bears striking similarities to one of the iconic roles played by the actor. Fans would note that the slurred speech, heavy makeup, and quirky attire are apparent references to Captain Jack Sparrow, which could fuel hope and new requests for Depp to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The promotional video for Sea of ​​Dawn marks Depp’s first return to acting, which is definitely a surprise for fans who fervently wished for his return. The outpouring of public support during the Depp v. Heard proved that his glow didn’t dim. Despite the controversies surrounding his personal life, Depp undoubtedly remains an immensely talented actor.

As the 59-year-old actor has repeatedly expressed his reluctance to return to the role of Pirates of the Caribbean, it will be interesting to see what his next project could be. Whether Depp can still land another phenomenal blockbuster remains to be seen, but he likely won’t be giving up acting anytime soon.

Controversy with Amber Heard

Marked by the role of Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp is also known for the movie Alice in Wonderland as the Mad Hatter and recently played the villain Grindelwald in the first two Fantastic Beasts films.

In 2018, amid legal battles involving Heard and her domestic abuse allegations against him, Depp was invited by Warner Bros. to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Subsequently, plans for him to make a 6th Pirates of the Caribbean film were abandoned by Disney.

Depp then took on several smaller projects and last appeared on the big screen with the limited release Minamata in 2020. While the film was praised by critics, it was a stark contrast to the actor’s previous box office projects, grossing just $US$ 1.7 million against a budget of $11-13 million. Recently, Johnny Depp made headlines for his libel judgment against his ex-wife, which was ruled in the actor’s favor.