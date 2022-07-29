“Joined videos”; Athletico-PR does not stop in Arrascaeta and makes 3 complaints in the STJD harmful to Flamengo

Paranaense club did not approve the decisions taken by the referee in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

O Flamengo missed numerous opportunities created and ended up losing the opportunity to lead the score in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR, drawing 0-0 and needing to win in Curitiba to advance. The team led by Dorival Júnior hit the post, stopped at Bento, but could not break the “blitz” formed by Felipão.

During these first 90 minutes, numerous situations involving the arbitration put even more pepper in the decision, with complaints coming from both sides. In the case of Rubro-Negro, an alleged penalty by Fernandinho on Léo Pereira became a subject, raising many questions, precisely because it was a move that could set the score.

On the other hand, the people of Paraná have a bigger list, so much so that, according to TNT Sports, presented to the Superior Court of Sports Justice of Football (STJD)last Thursday (28), Notice of Infraction against Gabigol (in article 254-A), Arrascaeta (in article 254) and Mais Querido himself, for conduct practiced at Maracanãwhich would have directly harmed the match between the teams.

This document, Hurricane makes it very clear that it wants Gabigol’s punishment for alleged aggression against midfielder Fernandinho, Arrascaeta’s punishment for violently entering Erick from behind, in addition to wanting the cariocas to be punished for being linked to the aforementioned athletes. All this is due to the fact that I think the 2 players should have been expelled.

To seek to increase the chances of success in this matter, Athletico gathered videos and journalistic materials to file this complaint, being against the decisions taken by the referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, who only presented the yellow card. Even with all this situation, which can be harmful, Flamengo has not yet officially expressed itself on the case.