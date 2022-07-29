Jon Favreau tried to convince Russo brothers not to kill Iron Man

Interpreter of Happy Hogan recalled agonizing moment with the farewell of Iron Man to Robert Downey Jr.

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 7/29/2022 at 4:03 pm – Updated at 4:19 pm

The brothers Russian granted an interview to vanity fair to talk about some of his most famous productions, whether in cinemas or television. And of course, “Avengers: Endgame” couldn’t be left out. to the vehicle, Joe and Anthony remembered the moment when Jon Favreauthe interpreter and happyHogantried to convince them not to kill the Iron Man lived by Robert Downey Jr. for years.

“I remember walking around with Favreau on the other end of the line, trying to dissuade us. He was like, ‘You can’t do that. It’s going to devastate people and you don’t want them to leave the theater and face traffic.”said Joe.

But despite the requests, the directors had to sacrifice the character in order to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). “In Jon’s defense, he hadn’t gone through the process the same way we had. So, we would have had the same reaction if someone broke this news.”completed Anthony.

Watch the full video:

“Avengers: Endgame” was released in Brazil in April 2019, with 3 hours and 2 minutes, and reached the position of highest grossing film in history, grossing US$ 2.79 billion around the world. Currently, it is second only to “Avatar”, which has a total of US$ 2.84 billion at the box office.

In the film’s plot, “After Thanos eliminates half of the living creatures, the Avengers must deal with the loss of friends and loved ones. With Tony Stark wandering lost in space without food and water, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanov lead the resistance against the mad titan.”describes the synopsis.

The cast also featured Scarlett Johanssonas Black Widow; Chris Evansas captain America; Chris Hemsworthas Thor; Mark Ruffaloas Hulk; Jeremy Renneras Archer hawk; Brie Larsonas captain marvel; Paul RuddasAnt Man; Tom Hollandas Spider man; Chadwick Bosemanasblack Panther; Elizabeth Olsenas Wanda; Benedict Cumberbatchas Doctor Strange; and much more.

“Avengers: Endgame” is now available on Disney+.

