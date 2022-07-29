Kylie Jenner is praised for one piece glued to the body: ‘Black Widow Cosplay’ – Monet

+



The socialite Kylie Jenner (Photo: Instagram)

The socialite Kylie Jenner was praised on social media after sharing on Instagram a series of selfies in which she poses with a single black piece glued to her body. The look caused the 24-year-old celebrity to be compared to the heroine Black Widow, played by actress Scarlett Johansson, in the Marvel movies.

The socialite Kylie Jenner (Photo: Instagram)

“Mirror selfies always look different,” Kylie wrote in the caption of the post with the photos.

The socialite Kylie Jenner (Photo: Instagram)

“Beautiful in Black Widow cosplay,” wrote one person in the post’s comment space with the images. “She broke everything,” said another. “Too cute,” praised a third. “Surreal!” exclaimed someone else.

The socialite Kylie Jenner (Photo: Instagram)

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has an estimated fortune of more than US$ 600 million, today the equivalent of more than 3.1 billion reais.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

With 361 million followers on Instagram, the socialite is the mother of Stomi (4 years old) and Wolf (5 months old), both from Kylie’s relationship with rapper Travis Scott. Amid some back and forth, they’ve been together since 2017.