League of Super Pets | Director reveals which characters were cut

The director of DC League of Super Pets, Jared Sternrevealed in a recent interview which characters were cut from the animation.

In a recent interview, Stern revealed that his team considered portraying several super pets from the history of DC Comics in the film, however some characters ended up not making it. Among them Aquaman’s pet octopus, Top.

check out what Stern said below:

“It is very complicated to animate an octopus. And at the end of the day, you’re always having to make choices during production, and so we can’t make everything else work.” “We love the original Legion of Super Pets like Comet and Beppo, but they’re Superman-centric,” Stern continued. “And we wanted to represent potential pets for the entire Justice League. And our origin story delves into abandoned pets in need of a home, so we leaned on DC animals that would make sense in a Metropolis shelter (sorry, Jumpa!).”

DC League of Super Pets features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie), arriving in Brazilian cinemas on July 28.

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.