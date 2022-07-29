Learn to Go Offline and Invisible on WhatsApp in 2022

A feature long awaited by those who use WhatsApp is the possibility of hiding the “online” message that denounces each access in the messenger. And the release of this tool seems to be near.

The latest update from beta version of whatsapp brings a function that leaves the person offline and free to browse the application without the contacts knowing. The novelty allows the user to choose be invisible to all contacts or just to specific numbers.

In practice, this is a major improvement in the way WhatsApp is used, which until then only allowed restrictions on the use of the “Last seen” information in conversations. When it’s activated, contacts don’t know when the person last used the app, but that doesn’t stop them from hiding the “online” status below their name.

Learn how to be invisible on WhatsApp

before starting the step by step to make yourself invisible on whatsappit should be noted that this new function is still in the testing phase for Android phones running version v2.22.16.12 of WhatsApp beta.

If this is your case, here’s how to go offline in messenger in a few steps:

Access the Whatsapp; In the messenger, click on the three dots located in the upper right corner of the screen; Then go to “Settings” and then “Account”; Then, click on “Privacy” and then on “Last seen and online”; Go to “Who can see when I’m online”; Once this is done, select who can see if you are using the app: “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “My Contacts except…” or “Nobody”.

Finally, there is another way to stay more “anonymous” in the app. In the “Privacy” part, users can also decide if they want their contacts to receive the read receipt with the two blue dashes.

On the other hand, the user himself will not have access to the read confirmation by the contact. In this case, the only exceptions are group chats.