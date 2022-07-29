Leclerc beats Sainz and is fastest on day 1 of practice in Hungary

Charles Leclerc was the fastest on the first day of free practice at the Hungarian GP of Formula 1. The Ferrari driver recorded a time of 1:18.445 on his best lap in FP2. With that, the Monegasque overcame teammate Carlos Sainz, who took third, one position behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen, current champion and leader in the table, and Daniel Ricciardo completed the top 5 of the training. Sebastian Vettel, who announced yesterday (28) his retirement after the end of the season, was seventh, while Lewis Hamilton had only the 11th fastest lap.

The drivers return tomorrow to the Circuit de hungaroring, at 8 am (from Brasília), for the third free practice. Then, at 11 am, the qualifiers for the race take place.

TL 2

The riders started the second practice session of the day on medium tyres. In the first few minutes, Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz were alternating in the first positions of the fastest laps, as had happened in FP1.

After a few laps, the Monegasque Ferrari took the lead for good. After the first 20 minutes, he was followed in the top 5 by Sainz, Verstappen, Perez and Vettel, respectively. The seven-time champion Hamilton was only 14th.

Soon after, Albon provoked the first yellow flag of the day. The Williams driver lost control of the car and spun into Turn 1. Without hitting the vehicle, he stopped in the gravel for a few seconds before returning to the track.

Around the middle of FP2, the drivers started to switch to the soft tyres. Leclerc continued to maintain the lead and improved his time. With 20 minutes to go, he saw Norris get close, but the Brit couldn’t beat his time.

The 24-year-old Ferrari driver ended the first day of preparation for the Hungarian GP in a different situation than last week’s race. Leclerc, who took pole position in France, had to abandon the race after making a mistake and crashing his car. He then saw Verstappen win and increase the distance between them.

TL 1

In the first activity of the day, during the morning, Sainz finished as the fastest (1m18s880). Verstappen and Leclerc followed closely behind, with Norris and Russell rounding out the top 5.

The good weather in the city of Mogyorod meant that the sun accompanied the test throughout its duration. The forecast for tomorrow, however, is for rain.

O TL1 started with the pilots doing reconnaissance laps on the track and collecting data for upcoming activities. In the opening minutes, Leclerc, Sainz and Verstappen were alternating in the first positions. Ferrari’s Monegasque finished the first third of activities at the front.

Leclerc was still ahead of the pack halfway through the activity. Russell, Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton, respectively, rounded out the top 5.

However, it was Sainz who took the lead in the last 20 minutes. The Spaniard was even overtaken by Verstappen, but regained the lead and finished with the fastest lap.

Hungarian GP

The pilots will still participate tomorrow (30), at 8 am, in FP3, and the qualifier will take place at 11 am. The race will be held on Sunday (31), starting at 10 am. The event will be broadcast by Band and Bandsports.

The Hungarian GP is the 13th round of F1 in 2022. It is the last race before the traditional summer break. The second part of the season returns on August 28, with the Belgian GP.

With 233 points, Verstappen leads the 2022 season in the category. The Dutchman is followed in the table by Leclerc, who parked at 170 points and saw the Red Bull Dutchman open 63 points of difference. Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez is third with 163.