Leclerc keeps Ferrari ahead in FP2 for Hungarian F1 GP

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari ahead in the second practice for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, held this Friday (29) at the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest. The Monegasque rider clocked 1:18.445 on the softs to be the fastest in the hour-long session in hot, sunny conditions at the Hungarorig.

Carlos Sainz was the fastest in FP1, but finished third in the afternoon practice. McLaren’s Lando Norris replaced the Ferraris in P2. Sainz was P3 and Max Verstappen P4. Daniel Ricciardo completed McLaren’s good morning in fifth position.

The weather forecast is for rain and cooler temperatures for Saturday’s qualifying and final practice.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was sixth, while soon-to-retire Sebastian Vettel had one of his most productive Fridays and that of Aston Martin as he finished seventh.

Mercedes claimed a double podium in France, but their prospects of replicating such a result in Hungary look slim based on Friday’s practice.

George Russell complained about the W13 going out on its way to eighth overall, nine tenths of Leclerc’s pace, while eight-time Hungarian GP winner Lewis Hamilton finished 11th.

Both drivers were also significantly off the pace during the medium tire races at the start of the session, in which Leclerc also held the advantage.

Valtteri Bottas returned to action after missing FP1 while Robert Kubica drove and completed the top 10.

His Alfa Romeo teammate Zhou Guanyu was 12th ahead of last year’s race winner Esteban Ocon, with Lance Stroll 14th for Aston Martin.

AlphaTauri, Haas and Williams finished at the back of the grid.

Pierre Gasly was 15th ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who continued his apprenticeship on the Ferrari-inspired Haas VF-22.

Mick Schumacher, at the former Haas, was 17th, while Nicholas Latifi overtook Yuki Tsunoda for 18th.

Alexander Albon finished at the back of the field after a spin at Turn 1 compromised his schedule.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday (30) at 8 am with the last practice for the Hungarian GP.

Check out the FP2 timesheet for the Hungarian F1 GP:

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’18.445

2) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’18.662

3) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’18.676

4) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’18.728

5) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’18.872

6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’19.049

7) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’19.253

8) George Russell (Mercedes) 1’19.355

9) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1’19.397

10) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’19.411

11) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’19.547

12) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’19.605

13) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’19,614

14) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’19.702

15) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’19.730

16) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari) 1’19.818

17) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’19.985

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’20.488

19) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’20.521

20) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes) 1’20.615