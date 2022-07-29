Leclerc responds and leads FP2 of the Hungarian GP. Norris is 2nd – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT F1 FREE TRAINING FRIDAY IN HUNGARY | briefing

If the weather forecast pointed to the possibility of rain in the second free practice for the Hungarian GP, ​​held in the early afternoon of this Friday (29), the reality was that it didn’t even come close. With a completely dry track, Hugaroring offered yet another demonstration that there is extreme parity between the teams. But it was Ferrari who got the better of it again: Charles Leclerc was the fastest and ended the day with high morale.

The Monegasque took the lead in practice as soon as he put in the first fast lap and was beaten almost at the halfway mark thanks to Lando Norris’s first spin of soft tyres. When he put on the fastest tires, however, he immediately clocked a 1:18.445 and regained the lead. Absolute control, therefore.

It turned out to be a less busy workout than imagined in terms of laps thrown. After a FP1 that kept changing hands all the time during the 60 minutes, this time it was different. With 25 minutes on the clock or so, the fast laps stopped. Norris was even second, followed by Carlos Sainz. Max Verstappen was 0s283 slower than Leclerc, but finished in fourth place. All very tight.

In fact, the top ten placed in the same second. Daniel Ricciardo was fifth, while Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel followed. The four-time champion, who retires at the end of 2022, took advantage of an Aston Martin that has a new rear wing for the weekend. George Russell, Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas completed the top-10. Lewis Hamilton was 11th in a Mercedes that did not respond as well in FP2 as it had earlier.

Charles Leclerc: Friday’s fastest (Photo: Ferrari)

Check out how TL2 went:

It is true that the ambient temperature was even higher than in FP1, around 33°C, but the track was slightly below 50°C for the second free practice of the Formula 1 weekend in Magyoród, where The Hungaroring circuit is located in the metropolitan area of ​​Budapest.

As with the first practice, the two Aston Martins took to the track before any other car when the green flag was raised. The team has a new rear wing for the weekend and took advantage of Friday to do several tests with it.

In the same way, too, that happened in FP1, the track filled up quickly. And soon there was a Ferrari in front: Charles Leclerc, with 1min18s911 and on medium tyres. Carlos Sainz placed just behind, but 0s6 slower. If Sainz was doing well on the soft tyres, he was doing much worse on the medium tyres.

The vast majority of teams started the day on medium tyres. Only Williams tested the softs, while McLaren and Esteban Ocon started their actions using the hard tyres. The rubber range offered by Pirelli at the weekend is, as it was in France, intermediate: C2, C3 and C4.

Sebastian Vettel started well in Hungary (Photo: Aston Martin)

Mick Schumacher almost lost control of the car at the chicane and had to slide the car to avoid any more serious issues. Subsequently, Mercedes warned Lewis Hamilton that his gap to the leader, Leclerc, was 1s9. The reaction was a sigh.

Red Bull appeared with Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez in the same second as Leclerc, something no one else had after 15 minutes, but Max was 0s7 slower. Czech, worse, 0s9. Quite considerable at that point. It was Fernando Alonso who appeared with the fifth time.

Who painted in the table was Sebastian Vettel, the retiree at the end of the year, with the updated car at Aston Martin: he appeared in the top five. As Alexander Albon went the other way, he lost the back of the car at the entrance of turn one and spun to stop off the track. He still managed to restart the car and continue his journey anyway.

Then, after 25 minutes of practice, the soft tires started to appear. Lando Norris took advantage of that and rose to the lead with a time of 1min18s662. It would last until Leclerc returned, now also on the softs, to clock 1min18s445.

Alexander Albon escaped the runway (Photo: Reproduction)

With 30 minutes passed, Leclerc was ahead and had Norris in second place. Alonso, Vettel, Sainz, Pérez, Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton, Guanyu Zhou and Esteban Ocon completed the top-10.

After a heavy sequence of fast laps, the ranking simulations were downgraded almost entirely. Verstappen improved his time and went to fourth place, but the track calmed down. Russell escaped at turn one, but also nothing serious. Racing simulations have taken over.

Second-half owner and well positioned with McLaren for the weekend, Norris received a call after attacking the curb at one of the corners. “We have to keep an eye out for zebras to protect this floor, right? Be careful,” the engineer said over the radio.

Lando Norris appeared well in FP2 (Photo: AFP)

Ferrari has also given orders to one of its drivers, leader Leclerc, with around 15 minutes to go. The touch of car #16 seemed too low in fourth gear and so the team wanted to see it up close and called the Monegasque to the pits. Less than four minutes later, he returned to the track.

Verstappen and Hamilton lamented other issues. The championship leader said the track irregularities were a “joke”, while Hamilton warned Mercedes that the car was too unstable.

In the last few minutes, however, there was no movement to improve time. This time, Leclerc finished as the leader and was followed by Norris. Sainz and Verstappen followed, while Hamilton finished outside the top 10.

F1 2022, Hungarian GP, ​​Hungaroring, FP2:

1 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:18.445 27 two L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:18.662 +0.217 29 3 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:18.676 +0.231 29 4 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:18,728 +0.283 26 5 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:18.872 +0.427 27 6 F ALONSO alpine 1:19.049 +0.604 30 7 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:19,253 +0.808 31 8 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:19.355 +0.910 28 9 S PEREZ red bull 1:19.397 +0.952 28 10 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:19.411 +0.966 30 11 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:19,547 +1,102 23 12 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:19.605 +1,160 26 13 AND OCON alpine 1:19.614 +1,169 27 14 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:19.702 +1,257 30 15 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:19.730 +1,285 28 16 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:19.818 +1,373 29 17 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:19.985 +1,540 20 18 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:20.488 +2,043 30 19 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:20,521 +2,076 31 20 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:20.615 +2,170 20

