Leclerc reveals message from Vettel after France crash; Look

The announcement of the German’s retirement Sebastian Vettelfrom Aston Martin, at the end of the 2022 season of the formula 1 dominated the interviews Hungarian GP. And one of the highlights was a revelation made by Charles Leclerca Monegasque Ferrari driver.

Vettel’s former teammate in the team, Leclerc made a mistake and crashed alone when he was leading the previous stage, in France, and allowed his Dutch rival Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, to extend the lead in the championship.

What few knew, however, is that Vettel made a point of ‘consoling’ the former teammate, pointed out by many as responsible for Ferrari’s dismissal of the German in 2020. The four-time champion, by the way, had a remarkable hit with his own team, at the 2018 German GP.

In that race, held at Hockenheim, Vettel was leading the championship, in which he rivaled Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, and ended up crashing ‘at home’, starting the Englishman’s reaction and starting a bad phase that many consider to last until the present day. of today.

Afterwards, Leclerc arrived at Ferrari to replace Finnish Kimi Raikkonen and was superior to Vettel in the 2019 season, contributing to the team’s decision to release the German at the end of the 2020 championship.

In any case, despite the rivalry with Vettel when they were teammates at Maranello, Leclerc lavished praise on the German on the day Sebastian announced his retirement. And it was in this context that the Monegasque revealed the message sent by the post-French GP veteran.

“He’s a friend and he always texts me like he did after the [último] Sunday. Always tries to make me feel better when I’m having a hard time. So it’s good to see how much I’ve grown since we met,” Leclerc said, before talking about his relationship with Vettel more generally. moments at the factory”, highlighted the Monegasque.

“And also the way our relationship has evolved over the years, because I arrived in the first year. [de Ferrari] and I was super impressed. And I think it was probably weird for him because I was just shy and didn’t know what to say when I was with him.”

