Love and Thunder is banned in Arab countries

Several Arab countries this week banned the screening of the fourth film in the “Thor” saga in movie theaters in the country, due to the presence of homosexual characters in the film.

Under the title of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the Marvel production triumphed at the US box office. However, like other recent American hits, it sparked unrest and censorship in some countries due to LGBTQIA+ references.

The film has little explicit allusions to homosexuality. “Valkyrie”, the character played by Tessa Thompson, has clear feelings for another woman.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Information “has decided to stop showing a film in cinemas in order to preserve the virtuous values ​​of society”, according to a statement published on Thursday night (28). The title of the work was not specified, but distribution of “Thor” was effectively stopped.

According to local media, Kuwait also banned the projection.

In Egypt, the state press itself had released the film earlier this month. However, it was officially banned a day after its release, due to the presence of gay characters.

By contrast, “Thor” is still being shown in the United Arab Emirates, a similarly conservative Gulf country. The Pixar film “Lightyear”, which contains a kissing scene between two women, was banned in the country.

Gender issues and sexual freedom remain taboo in many Arab countries, including the Gulf monarchies.

