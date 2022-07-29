Maldives characters win individual posters

THE Netflix released a wave of posters of Maldives stamped by its characters, showing the personality of each one of them.

Check out:

The series is described as a dramedy washed down with lots of drinks by the pool, where the neighbors of Condomínio Maldives do everything to keep up appearances, while Liz (Bruna Marquezine), who has just arrived from Goiás, tries to unravel the real reasons behind a suspicious fire that killed his mother, Leia (Vanessa Gerbelli).

Looking for answers, she will have to dodge the police investigation and infiltrate a universe full of quirky characters. Among them, the trustee Milene (Manu Gavassi); rayssa (Sheron Menezzes), a former axé singer turned successful businesswoman; Kat (Carol Castro), a housewife and mother of two who covers up her husband’s deceit; and Veronica (Natalia Klein), Leia’s neighbor and best friend.

The cast still has Klebber Toledo, Romani, Samuel Melo, Guilherme Winter, Ângela Vieira, Alejandro Claveaux, Filipe Ribeiro, Ricky Tavares and Marcelo Várzea.

with direction of Daina Giannecchini, Maldives It has 7 episodes and arrives on Netflix on June 15th.

