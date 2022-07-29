Man is convicted of killing his girlfriend, putting her body in the trunk of a car and going for lunch at McDonald’s

A man was convicted last Tuesday (26/7) by a court in Sydney (Australia) for having killed his girlfriend, after the body in the trunk of a car and go to a McDonald’s for a snack. The next day, with the body still inside the vehicle, James Hachem, 36, went to a job interview.

During the two-month trial, the jury heard how James murdered 30-year-old Samah Baker at her home in Parramatta, Greater Sydney, after saw her kissing another man.

The woman was reported missing by relatives on January 5, 2019, after a friend confirmed he had dropped her off at her house, also in Parramatta, the day before.

In an attempt to hide his actions, James texted Samah: “Last night was so good, I slept like a baby. You must be with your boyfriend, you can’t answer. It’s okay.”

Police tracked James’ cell phone in the Breadalbane area, about 195 kilometers southwest of Sydney, where investigators believe he disposed of Samah’s body. The corpse was never foundtold the “Sun”.

James Hachem (left) after being arrested in Sydney Photo: Reproduction

James and Samah had known each other for 15 years and had a “intimate relationship with many comings and goings”according to the prosecution.

The condemned man declares himself innocent. The defense attorney claims that Justice should not rule out the possibility of suicide.

The sentence will be handed down in a few weeks.