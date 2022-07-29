Manoel Carlos did not deserve to have said goodbye with such a bad soap opera

Eight years ago, on July 18, 2014, he finished Em Família, Manoel Carlos’ last soap opera, which, unfortunately, did not live up to his respected curriculum, was full of problems.

The plot did not win over the public, did not have repercussions and ended up being the worst Ibope in the history of the broadcaster’s prime time at that time. Undoubtedly, a work to be forgotten, but it ended up being marked as Maneco’s worst feuilleton.

The story, which had three phases, began at a very slow pace, discouraging those who watched. The mistake of the Maneco/Jayme Monjardim partnership became evident again.

But the second phase – with the outbreak of Laerte, who buried Virgílio alive, causing a plot twist – presented good conflicts, strong scenes and aroused interest in relation to the future events that the telenovela would present in the third phase.

However, once the third part started, several problems became very clear. Let’s remember them.

unlikely ages

In addition to the pacing being very sluggish again, the question of the ages of the characters became implausible. Vanessa Gerbelli (Juliana) was cast to play the aunt of Júlia Lemmertz (Helena), who, in turn, was the daughter of Natália do Vale. Thiago Mendonça was chosen to play Felipe, Clara’s brother, a boy older than Giovanna Antonelli, and Ana Beatriz Nogueira was placed as the mother of Gabriel Braga Nunes.

And it is worth making it clear that the actors do not need to be the same ages as their characters, however, it is necessary to at least appear to be, so as not to cause strangeness. But they didn’t even bother with characterization. It was a festival of mistakes.

However, if the plot were well developed, arresting and involving the viewer, this question of bizarre ages would be digested over time. But history did not cooperate. There were months without presenting practically anything relevant and filling the chapters with useless scenes that added nothing to the plot.

waste of talent

The novel seemed to agonize. Not even the presence of apparent ‘villains’, such as Branca (Ângela Vieira) and Shirley (Vivianne Pasmante), served to move Em Família. So much so that the characters of these two great actresses were just a few examples of wasted talent.

Branca and Shirley had all the necessary characteristics to provide excellent scenes to their interpreters, but both spoke much more than they acted. The evils were only in the threats and the two were waning in the plot. They end up becoming mere comic profiles without much use, where only ironies were used as weapons. At first, they even amused themselves with the sharp sincerity with which they attacked others, but then the repetition got tired.

The amount of displaced cores and non-functioning characters was another serious problem. The plot involving the asylum did not happen. Initially, Miss Lauren (Betty Gofman) would mistreat all the elderly in the place, provoking debate over the humiliations that the elderly suffer. But at the end of the day, the woman was just energetic and boring, who was always complaining. She didn’t go beyond that. Often she even suffered mockery from others. That is, actresses of the level of Suely Franco and Maria Pompeu were wasted in an irrelevant story.

Nor could I understand the meaning of the plot that involved Alice (Érika Januza). Initially, the character, after discovering that she was the origin of a rape suffered years ago by her mother, went after the rapists of Neidinha (Elina de Souza). After she succeeded, she acted as bait for the thieves (a similar situation occurred with Morena, in Salve Jorge, in the context of human trafficking), she managed to arrest them with the help of the police and wanted to become a police officer. It looked like a parallel soap opera so out of place and laughable was the situation. And to top it off, it was uninteresting, absurd and Erika didn’t convince with her expressionless performance.

Homosexual romance was a misconception

Another mistake made by Manoel Carlos was the development of the homosexual romance. The Clara/Cadu/Marina triangle had everything to be the best story in the telenovela, but it didn’t work out. At first, the author did not know how to build Clara’s personality – who initially looked like a silly teenager, then became a woman, to later go back to playing the indecisive young woman -; shot himself in the foot by creating heart disease for the male profile; and he was still completely wrong in creating an obsessive Marina (Tainá Muller, great), who hit on Cadu’s wife without caring about anyone and still showed only sexual interest in her. The result of this mistake, obviously, was the rejection of the lesbian couple, despite the strong support of the internet.

To try to alleviate the problem, Maneco suddenly cured Cadu of his heart problem – through a transplant that was a true miracle, since the boy didn’t even face an organ donation queue -, in order to take the image of ‘poor thing’. Clara’s husband. He even turned the photographer into a romantic, to improve the couple’s image. Thus, he was able to develop the romance, with the right even to a gay kiss, thanks to the taboo broken by Amor à Vida, with Félix and Niko.

Conflict between mother and daughter was not well elaborated

Even the branch that Maneco was used to was not developed correctly: the conflict between mother and daughter. Helena (Júlia Lemmertz impeccable) was an extra for most of the soap opera, she became an embittered bore (unlike her mocking profile in the second phase) and only started to present interesting nuances in the final stretch. And the clashes between the protagonist and Luiza (Bruna Marquezine) could have yielded much more if the whole plot that involved them had been well elaborated.

But it was not. And to top it off, the author created Laerte, a type who was initially a sickly jealous type and who later tried to be turned into an ambiguous type, without success. The couple Laerte and Luiza suffered immense rejection and it couldn’t be different, after all, her dating a guy who tried to kill her father was pointless. And Gabriel Braga Nunes still had an apathetic performance and did not convince.

Unfortunately, the soap opera went aimlessly throughout its exhibition and even actors who would enter the story were left out. The case of Patrícia Naves, Rafael Tombini and Cláudia Assunção, the latter who would play Shirley’s mother. Already actors like Michel Melamed, Cláudia Mauro, Monique Curi, Ronny Kriwat and Herson Capri barely appeared.

It is still worth mentioning the meaningless course that Selma (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) took – placing the character with a mixture of Alzheimer’s with kleptomania and sclerosis -, the disappearance of the issue of racism carried out by André (Bruno Gissoni), all the drama on top of the outbursts of Juliana (Vanessa Gerbelli) who was forgotten, and the lack of purpose at the end of Silvia (Bianca Rinaldi) – who was in love with Cadu, but suddenly fell in love with the ex-alcoholic Felipe (Thiago Mendonça), showing the rush of plot resolutions, compromising credibility.

few hits

But not everything was wrong. The cast, for the most part, did well and managed to defend their characters well despite all the mishaps. Júlia Lemmertz once again showed the great actress that she is and played the author’s last Helena in the best possible way. Humberto Martins, on the other hand, put on a show in the skin of the suffering Virgílio and the character provided great scenes for him, including doing a great double with Júlia. Vivianne Pasmaintain squandered talent with the sarcastic Shirley and it’s a shame that the villain was only promised.

It is also worth praising the always great Ana Beatriz Nogueira, the impeccable performance of Reynaldo Gianecchini – she even starred in the most beautiful scene in the soap opera when Cadu meets her donor’s son – Antônio Petrin – had fun playing the witty Viriato – Bruna Marquezine – who despite the detestable Luiza did a good job – and Paulo José – who, despite the difficulty in speech, moved with the look. In addition to Helena Ranaldi – who did a good job with her entire Verônica -, Ângela Vieira and Natália do Vale – although Branca and Chica have lost prominence throughout the plot -, Polliana Aleixo – played Bárbara with competence and even gained weight for a situation that neither was developed (Shirley’s bullying) – Vanessa Gerbelli, Marcello Melo Jr. and Leonardo Medeiros – who, despite the triangle having become a dull comic core, stood out and did great scenes, as did Jéssika Alves, playing the maid Guiomar.

Unattractive final stretch

The final stretch of the novel did not present anything very attractive – with the scene of Helena trying to shoot Laerte as the only high point – and the author ended up leaving almost everything for the last chapter. The sequence in which André humiliates Branca after discovering that she was his real mother was the best final scene, proving that the situation could have paid off a lot in the plot.

Laerte’s death (with a shot in the church door, after having married Luiza) was deserved, but it is regrettable that the author chose Lívia (Louise D’Tuani) to be the murderer and not Shirley. The ‘villain’ deserved to end the novel in style and not such an unimportant character. But apart from these points, there was nothing more significant in the last chapter.

Em Familia reached its end ahead of schedule (Globo shortened the feuilleton because of the worrying rates) and ended up as an unfulfilled promise.

Manoel Carlos’ plot seemed promising before the premiere, but as soon as it started to air, there was already a certain disappointment, which got worse over time. A pity, because such a respected and beloved author did not deserve to have as his last novel a production that left so much to be desired. Definitely and regrettably, your last job was a big mistake.