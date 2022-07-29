Mark Zuckerberg Loses $3 Billion to His Fortune After Facebook Owner Meta Releases Balance | Technology

Considering the entire year of 2022, the co-founder of Facebook lost $65.6 billion of his fortune. In absolute numbers, he has the steepest drop in the survey.

Instagram gives up showing videos in full screen in feed, like TikTok does

‘Talking’ glasses: how an artificial intelligence device helps blind students in Brazil

The businessman’s equity, which was valued at US$ 142 billion in September 2021, has been on a downward trend in recent months. In February 2022, he lost about $31 billion in a day after Meta recorded the biggest drop in US history.

Zuckerberg is now the 19th richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg. He is well behind other tech entrepreneurs, such as Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla who leads the ranking with a fortune of $248 billion.

See the top 5 of Bloomberg’s billionaires ranking:

Elon Musk: $248 billion Jeff Bezos: $146 billion Bernard Arnault: $143 billion Bill Gates: $116 billion Gautam Adani: BRL 116 billion

Drop in target revenue

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, reported last Wednesday (27) that, in the second quarter of 2022, it recorded a 1% drop in its revenue, compared to the same period last year. The result of US$ 28.8 billion marked the first revenue decline in the company’s history.

Net income also dropped, from $10.3 billion to $6.6 billion. Furthermore, there was a loss of 2 million monthly Facebook users, caused by a decrease in the user base in Europe. Now, the social network has 2.934 billion users worldwide.

Meta estimated third-quarter revenue to fall below analyst estimates amid a downturn in the digital ad market.