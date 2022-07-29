Marvel changes series logo for the third time

In addition to showing its first trailer and a more concrete release forecast, Secret Invasion won another novelty during the Marvel panel at Comic Con. Before checking out the news, you can take a look at the leaked trailer CLICKING HERE!

READ TOO!

Well, continuing the news of the series, here’s something very unusual. That’s because the visual and marketing department continues to work, and the series has a NEW logo. Being the third since its announcement at the end of 2020.

Check out the new logo:

Moving away from the same logo and font that was completely removed from the comics. Did you like the new art or did you like the old one better?

You can remember the previous versions just below:

Keep an eye on Marvel’s Legacy for more information. In the meantime, check out our YouTube channel. Check out the trailer for the upcoming MCU series. And don’t forget to subscribe there!

The reason for the series reshoots revealed!

Secret Invasion will be one of the next series from Marvel Studios for Disney +, where the studio will finally adapt the famous arc of the comics in which Earth becomes the target of an infiltration of the skrulls.

The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, our beloved Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn, the skrull Talos, as well as new actors like Emilia Clarke (game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (Fleabag) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami).

the footage of Secret Invasion ended in June in London, and its premiere is still scheduled for 2023, with rumors even pointing out that the series will connect with captain marvel 2which also debuts next year.

However, recently, a piece of information that worried many fans was revealed: that the series would go through Four months of reshoots, a time far above the ordinary, a time that would actually be enough to make a whole new series.

But now the journalist Daniel Richtman and the insider CineStealth revealed that the reshoots are related to much of the plot taking place in Russia. One example is that there was a scene where disguised skrulls blew up Red Square in Moscow in a battle, where there would be Ukrainians and everyone would die.

Due to the current conflicts between the two countries, Marvel decided to re-record several scenes from the series. CineStealth reports that a scene at a Russian festival and another sequence on a train are also examples of scenes that will be re-recorded.

It is not yet clear if the scenes will be toned down or if the plot will now be set in another country. keep an eye on the Marvel’s legacy for more news.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

Secret Invasion will be an exclusive series from Marvel Studios for the Disney+, possibly containing 6 episodes. The series will finally adapt the 2008 comic that shows an attempt by the skrull aliens to conquer Earth.

The cast includes the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the skrull Talos. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. robot) will write and executive produce the series. The series is CONFIRMED for early 2023 on Disney+!

Read ALL ABOUT Secret Invasion!