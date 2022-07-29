Marvel Honors Two Beloved Looney Tunes Characters in New Comic; see picture!

THE marvel comics decided to pay homage to two of the most beloved characters in the Looney Tunes.

In issue number two of New Fantastic Four there is a scene that takes place on a road that cuts through the desert, where a coyote appears chasing a roadrunnerin a clear reference that was very easy for the public to understand.

The honored characters are Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, famous for having an eternal rivalry on the small screen.

In the cartoon, Coyote lives setting up schemes and traps to try to capture the bird, which is extremely fast, however, he never succeeds and always ends up being a victim of his own traps.

Check out the image from the Marvel comic below:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Fantastic Four Actress Says Marvel Is Too White And Criticizes: “The Industry Doesn’t Change”

Jessica Alba stated that there is still a lack of diversity in Hollywood cinema, especially in Marvel.

At 41 years old, the actress who played Sue Storm revealed that she has never been able to see any difference since the last releases of Fantastic Four.

She even revealed that she lost several roles, even though she was white. The excuse is that she wasn’t Caucasian enough for the role. The term is used to designate white people.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

“Even if you look at Marvel movies, the main sources of fun and entertainment today, because they are products made for the whole family, are very Caucasian. I would say that I was one of the first non-Caucasian people to act in a film in the franchise at that time. Even so, it was before Marvel was bought by Disney. And yet, things haven’t changed that much, it’s more of the same.”

“I’m thinking more for the younger ones, those who will be our leaders, it’s important that they see themselves on screens, in the stories and in the dreams that we create as members of the entertainment industry. We need to show the world they are living in,” Alba concluded.

