Marvel Producer Kevin Feige Reveals New Fantastic Four Movie Won’t Be an Origin Story

Marvel Studios President and Producer Kevin Feige revealed last Wednesday, 27, in The Hollywood Reporter, an American magazine about entertainment, that the new Fantastic Four movie will not follow the origin story, that is, , will not address how the team, the first team developed by Stan Lee, gained its powers. He made it clear that for this release they set big goals to develop the project and surprise the public with something never seen before. “We seek to bring something the public has never seen before and we set a pretty high standard to take, the Quartet, for the screens.The film is set to premiere in 2024, with no casting information revealed to the public, and is also on the lookout for a new director, after Jon Watts’ departure was announced in April.

The Fantastic Four consists of Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Thing, and the Invisible Woman. The characters’ cinematic trajectory began in 1994 with the debut of “The Fantastic Four”, with Alex Hyde-White, Jay Underwood, Rebecca Staab, Michael Bailey Smith in the main roles. Between 2005 and 2007 was released “Fantastic Four” and the sequel “Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer”, both films were executive produced by Feige, the main cast was composed of Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis. In 2015, “Fantastic Four” premiered, the main characters were played by Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

Fantastic Four poster, the last movie released by First Time, in 2015. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Feige has over forty projects developed as an associate producer, co-producer, executive producer, and producer by Marvel Entertainment, and has earned over $14 billion if all box office grosses are considered. The first to participate was “Blade” released in 1998, the most recent project with its production occurred with the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the last 7th, for this year the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda” is also scheduled. Forever” which will premiere in November. For the next few years, from 2023 to 2025, Kevin’s participation in the production of nine films has already been announced, and they are “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, “The Marvels”, “Blade”, “Captain America: New World Order”, “Thunderbolts”, “Fantastic Four”, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”.

Featured photo: Kevin Feige, President and Director of Marvel.Reproduction/Instagram.