Meet actress tipped to play Amy Winehouse in film

Known for the character Yasmin Kara-Hanani in the series Industrythe actress Marisa Abela25, is being considered to play the role of Amy Winehouse in the biopic Black to Black.

Other names are being evaluated, but according to information from the website Variety, the artist has a great possibility of being chosen. The reasons are because the producers want someone who has identification with the singer’s story.

In addition to Marisa being of Jewish origin, she is also a newcomer to the role, criteria established by the production. Black to Blackalso named after one of Amy’s most famous songs, is being directed by director Sam Taylor-Johnson (50 shades of gray) with script of Matt Greenhalgh (Floodlights).

The film has the support of the family of Amy Winehouse

Amy Jade Winehouse was a British singer and songwriter, born in September 1983, had a remarkable voice mixing genres such as pop, soul and jazz. She recorded several hits during her career as Rehab, You Know I’m No Good and Tears Dry On Their Own.

She died in 2011, aged 27, after suffering from drug and alcohol intoxication. The singer’s biopic has the support of her family, especially her father. Mitch Winehousewhich closely monitors production.

Black to Black will address the singer’s life since the beginning of her career when she sang in bars in London. The singer came to receive more than 70 music award nominations and was the big winner of the 50th edition of the Grammys in 2008 for Best Song and New Artist.

The biopic has yet to release a release date and producers, including Taylor-Johnson, are on a quest to find the ideal actress to bring the singer to life.

Learn more about Marisa Abela’s career

Marisa Gabrielle Abela is an English actress, known for her roles in the series Industry and Sky One COBRA. She is also confirmed to act in the movies. She Is Love and rogue agent.

Rumors in the international press are that the actresses Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart were also names considered to play the artist, but no production information was released.

