Meta starts introducing the +18 Tag in its metaverse; understand

The platform on which Goal is building your metaverse, Horizon Worlds, now has the +18 tag for content that is aimed at an adult audience. This doesn’t mean that Facebook’s main company is releasing adult content on its VR platform, but rather that it is trying to better organize what kinds of things are made available to minors.

Horizon Worlds creators will need to decide whether the worlds they will be developing will be appropriate for all ages or adults only. Those who already have their creations available will need to update the settings to be able to define whether the world is for +18 or not, until next month, otherwise the content will automatically be set to an adult audience.

Content that falls under the +18 tag includes intense violence and some worlds dedicated to adult activities, such as drinking alcohol, marijuana (legal in several US states) and gambling, for example.

The tag also covers sexually suggestive content and some images that contain “partial nudity”. “Partial” is emphasized because full nudity, content that is sexually explicit and provocative, or anything along those lines, considered pornographic, remains expressly prohibited on Meta’s metaverse platform, regardless of tag. Promoting the use of illegal drugs or illegal practices in general are also not allowed, as expected from the platform.