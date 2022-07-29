Mindhunter Star Cast in Mission: Impossible 8 – Cinema



The actor known for the series Mindhunter, Holt McCallany, has been cast in Mission: Impossible 8, the last film in the franchise.

McCallany will play Defense Secretary Bernstein in the feature film. More details about her role or plot have not been revealed (via ScreenRant).

In addition to Mindhunter, the actor is also known for the films Fight Club, Departed and Mission Rescue, with Liam Neeson in the lead role.

The last film in the saga will mark the departure of Tom Cruise to the role, which promises to risk his life much more to keep people safe.



Mission: Impossible 7 comes to

For the first time in the franchise, Mission: Impossible to use two films to tell the same story. With that, the eighth feature in the series is already confirmed.

If not, Mission: Impossible 7 would be nearly three hours long. The information was confirmed by director Christopher McQuarrie.

Christopher McQuarrie even directs both films. Thus, it repeats the successful partnership with Tom Cruise.

The cast also includes Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardies of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter) and the return of Vanessa Kirby.

The role of villain in the film should go to Esai Morales. The actor known for Tits.

Mission: Impossible 7 opens in July 2023 in theaters. The eighth film was for 2024.

