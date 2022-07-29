Mindhunter Star Cast in Mission: Impossible 8

Mindhunter star Holt McCallany has been cast in Mission: Impossible 8, the last film in the franchise.

McCallany will play Defense Secretary Bernstein in the feature film. Further details on his role or plot have not been revealed (via ScreenRant).

Continues after advertising

In addition to Mindhunter, the actor is also known for the films Fight Club, Departed and Mission Rescue, with Liam Neeson in the lead role.

The last film in the saga will mark the departure of Tom Cruise to the role, which promises to risk his life much more to keep people safe.

Mission: Impossible 7 is coming

For the first time in the franchise, Mission: Impossible will use two films to tell the same story. With that, the eighth feature in the series is already confirmed.

Otherwise, Mission: Impossible 7 would have lasted almost three hours. The information was confirmed by director Christopher McQuarrie.

Christopher McQuarrie even directs both films. Thus, it repeats the successful partnership with Tom Cruise.

The cast will also include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter) and the return of Vanessa Kirby.

The role of villain in the film should go to Esai Morales. The actor is known for Titans.

Mission: Impossible 7 opens in July 2023 in theaters. The eighth film was for 2024.