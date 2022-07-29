Minimum withdrawal of $3.00 dollars?

Currently, the dream of many Brazilians is to earn money online and supplement their income without leaving home. The situation is even better when it is not necessary to make any kind of effort or investment, right? According to national youtubers, this is the proposal of the Neon Merge 2048 application. In the videos, influencers claim that the mobile game brings real payment in 2022, and that to guarantee transfers, users would only need to collect coins.

But the public wants to know: does Neon Merge 2048 really work? Or, from the same point of view of several other platforms in the area, is it just another virtual coup? After all, distrusting the promises of Brazilian youtubers is always a good deal. With that in mind, we explain below everything you need to know about the app. See how it works, how users can earn money, their trust level, and users’ opinion of alleged payouts.

Neon Merge 2048 – How to download mobile game with payment?

The Neon Merge 2048, first and foremost, is a project by an international company. On the app’s official page, the company identifies itself only as “Moonga”. The official description of the app is in Portuguese. However, it is clearly an automatic translation of a text from another language. Also, Neon Merge 2048 is only available on Play Store. Therefore, the application only runs on phones with the Android operating system. Currently, about 10,000 people have already downloaded the app. In other words: it is still a great novelty in the app store.

See too: New application paying R$ 15.02 in REGISTRATION? Know more!

How to make money in Neon Merge 2048?

To make money in Neon Merge, there is no secret. After all, the app works identically to other task and game platforms. In other words, users play the app’s game, accumulate points (coins), reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and eventually request payments. In the game in question, the users’ objective is to combine neon pieces and create new figures.

Unfortunately, the app’s official page fails to inform the minimum withdrawal amount and its corresponding score. Youtubers claim that it is possible to withdraw from 3 dollars. However, it was not possible to confirm this information. Neon Merge 2048 is an international app. Therefore, payments are always made in dollars, via PayPal. Therefore, users cannot withdraw instantly or receive via Pix.

See too: App pays in 5 MINUTES? Youtuber reports receiving BRL 40.00 through this mobile game

Is Neon Merge 2048 Reliable? Mobile game brings real payment?

On the Play Store, the Neon Merge 2048 secured a grade of 4.4 (out of 5), considered average. User reviews, on the other hand, indicate that the app is not worth it. In reviews, the main complaint is the difficulty to reach the minimum withdrawal amount and request payments. Furthermore, we did not find reliable evidence of withdrawals or transfers. The “evidence” that youtubers share can be easily fabricated. In short, they are not convincing. Finally, take a look at some user reports below and draw your own conclusions.

“3 stars, because it pays but the time to pass the level is huge, more than 1 hour playing to get to 3 and withdraw 20 cents” – Carol Silva.

“Pure farce the score and impossible to achieve. The score is 2,000,000 and you only get 200 to 300 points, don’t download it.” – Helbert Soares.

“The app is good but it pays very little, it could improve the values.” – Luciano Soares.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.master.neonmaster. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.