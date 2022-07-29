Mission: Impossible 8 | Tom Cruise appears jumping off a mountain

Tom Cruise has officially started work on Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 2, and how could it be otherwise, risking his life in daring sequels.

This time, the actor appeared parachuting from the top of a mountain in the UK.

Recently, information from the North American website Variety revealed that Cruise plans to finish Mission: Impossible 8 before the seventh film is released, because the final scene is a traditional cliffhanger for the sequel, and the star hopes the transition will be seamless.‎

please note that Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1 is scheduled July 14, 2023.

Its budget is estimated to have exceeded $290 million, far above what was originally planned. Most impressively, the substantial tax incentives that production was able to leverage to control costs are already being discounted.

For the purpose of comparison, Mission: Impossible — Fallout Effect2018, cost $190 million.‎

In all, there were seven stoppages, and a very turbulent start in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the health crisis in Europe.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle MonaghanWhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

These movies should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.

At the same time, according to The Hollywood Reporterthe studio spoke with Cruise about the possibility of producing a spinoff series from the franchise in Paramount+and he dismissed the idea promptly.