Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 2 Hires Holt McCallany – Geek Journey

With its release date set for June 2024, the film Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 2 little by little it continues to gain more news. And among them, the most recent involves an addition to its roster.

The plot in question will still feature the release of the film entitled Part 1 in July 13, 2023, with this one already having even a teaser trailer released in May 2022.

According to information from the website deadlinethe actor Holt McCallanyknown for his work on the series Netflix entitled mindhunterwas confirmed in the cast of Mission: Impossible – Settlement and Accounts Part 2.

Part Two is the eighth title in the spy action franchise centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team embarked on a variety of traveling missions to avert global disaster.

About the Mission: Impossible franchise

It is worth noting that the next two features in the franchise starring Tom Cruise are currently in production. It is also highlighted that the actors Simon Pegg (ReadyPlayer One) and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction) must also reprise their roles in the films. Furthermore, Rebecca Ferguson also previously indicated that he will be in the new feature. Hayley Atwell was also confirmed earlier in the project. In turn, the actor Esai Morales was recently announced in the cast in place of Nicholas Hoult.

Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby will also be part of the next two features of the franchise Mission Impossiblewhich in turn will once again feature the script and direction of the filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie.

In addition to Tom Cruise as its protagonist, the cast of The Fallout Effect featured Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentleyand Frederick Schmidt in your roster.

