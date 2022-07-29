Motorola S30 Pro appears at TENAA with OLED screen, up to 16 GB of RAM and more

Motorola is preparing for the official launch of the new X30 Pro and Razr 2022, but those who believe that the company is focusing only on these two flagships are mistaken. According to the latest information, the manufacturer is also working with the announcement of the Edge 30 Fusion.
This smartphone has already received a series of certifications and now it has been found in the TENAA database – a regulatory body similar to our Anatel. However, there is an interesting change: the name Edge 30 Fusion was changed to the Motorola S30 Pro.
Anyway, smartphones share the same numbering – XT2243-1 and XT2243-2.
TENAA’s preliminary data shows that the Motorola S30 Pro should be announced with 6.55-inch OLED screen which has FHD+ resolution and a rate of up to 120 Hz.
The regulatory agency also reports that the Motorola S30 Pro comes out of the box with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processorand it should work with a wide range of RAM and storage options.
8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.
As for the cameras, TENAA has not yet given many details, but it has confirmed the presence of a 4,270 mAh battery with support for 68.2W charging. Finally, this smartphone has 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 and a fingerprint reader under the display.
For now, there is no release date for the new Motorola S30 Pro/Edge 30 Fusion.