MPF of Sergipe recommends that federal highway police officers use video cameras during approaches | Sergipe

According to the MPF, the recommendation was delivered by representatives of the ministry this Friday in Brasília, during a meeting held at the Directorate of Intelligence of the PRF, and was also sent to the general directorate of the corporation. The MPF also said that it expects the group to complete the work in 60 days.

PF requests extension of deadline for completion of investigation

Also according to the document, after the conclusion of the research work, within 120 days, the Directorate-General of the PRF must promote the implementation of cameras for professionals who work in ostensible policing, road patrol and compliance with judicial measures, among other activities.

The Directorate-General of the PRF has a period of 15 days to inform the MPF whether or not it will comply with the recommendation. The MPF said that the lack of response or non-compliance may imply the adoption of administrative measures and appropriate legal actions.

According to prosecutor Flávio Matias, author of the recommendation, in a survey carried out with 450 military police officers in the state of Santa Catarina, it was found that after the use of cameras, the application of police force was reduced by about 61.2%.

Use of cameras in all states

After the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, which occurred on May 25, in Umbaúba (SE), during an approach by federal highway police officers, the MPF opened a civil inquiry to investigate the possibility of the Federal Highway Police adopting the use of portable operational cameras. .

As part of the civil inquiry, the MPF sent official letters to the Public Security secretariats of the 26 states and the Federal District, requesting information on the use of body-based video cameras.

In response to the MPF, the military police of Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Rondônia confirmed that they were already using body video cameras. In Bahia, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, the adoption of body video cameras by the police is underway.

Fantastic confirms identity of federal highway police officers investigated for death in Sergipe

Kleber Nascimento Freitas, Paulo Rodolpho Lima Nascimento and William de Barros Noia were cited by Fantástico, as being responsible for the action that resulted in the death of Sergipe.

The agents directly involved in the approach were removed from their duties by the PRF, which stated that it does not agree with the measures adopted by the police during the approach.

The officers had already admitted that they used pepper spray and tear gas inside the vehicle. The three agents have already testified to the Federal Police, in addition to two other agents who signed the report, but did not participate in the action.

The Federal Court in Sergipe denied the arrest request of the three federal highway police officers involved in the approach that resulted in the death of 38-year-old Genivaldo Santos, on BR-101 in the municipality of Umbaúba. The request was made by the defense of the victim’s family, which has not yet commented on the decision.

At around 11 am on May 25, Genivaldo was approached by three road police officers at km 180 of the BR-101, in Umbaúba; according to a statement recorded in the police report (BO), the agents stopped him for not wearing a helmet while driving a motorcycle;

Images taken by popular people show when agents ask him to put his hands on his head and spread his legs for the magazine;

The victim’s nephew, Wallison de Jesus, says he warned the police that his uncle had mental disorders. Also according to him, the agents found a card of a controlled drug in the pocket of his uncle, who had been undergoing treatment for schizophrenia for about 20 years. Also according to the family, Genivaldo was retired due to this condition.

Wallison reports that the uncle got nervous and asked what he had done to be approached. In the OR, the police say that he kept running his hand around his waist and pockets and did not obey his orders and that, therefore, they had to restrain him. According to agents, the first resources were pepper spray and tear gas.

A video shows when one of the agents tries to immobilize Genivaldo with his legs around his neck. On the floor, he is handcuffed and his feet are bound.

Then, Genivaldo is placed in the trunk of the PRF car, which has the windows closed. The police pour gas and close the compartment. Genivaldo struggles, his feet sticking out of the trunk, as the police press on the door.

In the police report, the police say that the man had a “sudden illness” on the way to the police station and was taken to the José Nailson Moura Hospital, in the municipality, where he died around 1 pm.

The body was collected by the Legal Medical Institute of Sergipe and arrived in Aracaju at 4:58 pm. A report from the agency points out that Genivaldo died of mechanical asphyxia and acute respiratory failure.

At around 18:00, the Federal Highway Police spoke, informing that they had opened a procedure to investigate the case, which is also being investigated by the Civil and Federal Police. The Federal Public Ministry in Sergipe is also following the investigations.

Genivaldo’s body was buried in Umbaúba around 11 am the following day, May 26. He left a wife and an eight-year-old son.

In the late afternoon, the PRF reported on the removal of the agents involved.

1 of 1 Man is immobilized during police approach in Umbaúba – Photo: Application/TV Sergipe Man is immobilized during police approach in Umbaúba – Photo: Application/TV Sergipe

A 2010 ordinance, which regulates the use of police force, and a 2014 law, which disciplines the use of instruments of lesser offensive potential by public security agents, were not respected by Sergipe agents during an approach that ended in the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38, according to the Brazilian Forum on Public Security.

According to Interministerial Ordinance No. 4,226, of 2010, the use of force by public security agents should be guided by international documents for the protection of human rights and shall obey the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, moderation and expediency.

The document also determines the qualification procedures for the use of each type of firearm or instrument of lesser offensive potentialwhich includes technical, psychological, physical assessment and specific training, with periodic review. No security professional should carry an instrument of lesser offensive potential for which he is not properly qualified.

In addition, the text states that the recruitment and selection criteria for public security agents should take into account the psychological profile necessary to deal with stressful situations and the use of force and firearms.

According to the technical note released by the Brazilian Public Security Forum, “the death of Genivaldo Jesus Santos shocked Brazilian society by the level of its brutality, exposing the institution’s unpreparedness to ensure that its agents obey basic approach procedures that guide the work of security forces in Brazil”.