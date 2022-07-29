Ms actress. Marvel Addresses Major Character’s Future in the MCU

The actress of Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani addressed the future of a major character in the MCU after the series.

Vellani commented on the post-credits scene of the show’s last episode, which sees Kamala and Carol Danvers switching places after a teleportation (via The Direct).

Continues after advertising

According to the actress, everything will be revealed in The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, which will have the presence of Kamala Khan in the new film.

“So, yes, we filmed this in The Marvels, not during Ms. Marvel. So I know the story, because it was in the movie too,” she said.

“But yes, she switched places. But where is she going? We will find out in a year”, concluded the actress.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel

More about The Marvels

The Marvels is an upcoming film based on the Marvel comics, featuring the characters Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell, and stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, hits theaters on July 27, 2023.

Marvel movies and series can be watched on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the streaming service.