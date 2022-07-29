MTV MIAW 2022 aired on THURSDAY

under the command of Camila Queiroz and Shamanthe fifth edition of MTV MIAWgo on air TODAY, Thursday, July 28th, from 9pmwith simultaneous transmission on MTV Brazil, on Pluto TV (via MTV MIAW Pluto TV – channel 914 and MTV Pluto TV – channel 156) and TikTok. already the pink carpet, will be presented by the trio Ingrid Ohara, Gabb and Spartakus and goes on the air,TODAY from 8pm on MTV. In day July 30thO MTV MIAW 2022 will be available on demand in service premium in streaming Paramount+.

It still doesn’t heat up, FBC & VHOOR will rock the Pink Carpet with a performance by Prom. Kicking off the awards, Pedro Sampaio and MC Pedrinhowill put everyone up with Dancer. Matuê, Teto and Wiu will bring the trap in weight in a performance of Vampire. John and Skank will cheer up the crowd by presenting I still like her and idiot. In addition to commanding the night, Shaman will also make the MTV MIAW vibrate with bad guy 3 and will present feat. unprecedented with the South African artist Zakes Bantwiniwho presented Osama.

To honor Elza Soaresicon of Brazilian popular music, Camila Pitangawill join the Any Gabrielly, Renegado, Larissa Luz and Caio Prado to sing: With Me, The Flesh and Woman of the End of the World. To close the night, ludmilla and Luisa Sonza make everyone jump as they sing the hits puppies, Socadona and a feat. bombastic of Breakfast.

In commemoration of the 10 years of trainingO Back door will be honored. and the singer ludmillawhich also celebrates a successful decade, will also receive an honor.

In an unprecedented move, Bianca Andrade will announce the dates of VidCon Sao Paulo To the July 07, 08 and 09, 2023. VidCon is the world’s largest celebration of digital content and creators, bringing together: digital creators, platform innovators, industry-leading experts and their fans in one place. The celebration is formed through conversations centered on 3 perspectives: Public, Creators and Industry.

As happens every year, the MTVMIAW recognizes and celebrates people who positively impact society. In the fifth edition of the award, Foot. Júlio Lancelotti will receive the trophy Transforms Human Rights. Little Lo will receive the trophy Transform PCD Pride on the Pink Carpet while Alice Pataxo will receive the Transforms the Environment. In 2022, the traditional Gato Branco of this category served as a canvas for the talent of Crica Monteiro, graffiti artist, illustrator and creator, responsible for trophy customization.

One of the great novelties of MTVMIAW2022 is the integration with Pluto TVfree service streaming of TV, and TikTokwhich had exclusive content and intensified the multiplatform celebration.

Read too:

THE fifth edition of the awards, in Brazil, had 35 categories in total. O MTVMIAW2022 was sponsored by L’Oreal, Samsung Galaxy A, Smirnoff Infusions, Spotify, TikTok and TIM.