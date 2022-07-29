NASA announces discovery of ‘habitable spaces’ on the Moon

Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has identified lunar wells with favorable temperatures that could perhaps be explored or used as shelters (Getty Creative)

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has identified lunar wells with favorable temperatures

Since 2009, scientists have been trying to find out if these sites could be explored or used as shelters.

A day on the Moon lasts about 15 Earth days.

NASA, through its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), discovered some lunar wells with temperatures suitable for human life, around 17 °C. For comparison purposes, the surface of the Moon can register 127ºC during the day and -173ºC at night.

The so-called “shaded sites” were discovered in 2009, however, scientists have been wondering since then whether these sites could be explored or used as shelter. Research leader Tyler Horvath said about 16 of the more than 200 wells were collapsed lava tubes.

According to NASA, lava tubes, also found on Earth, form when molten lava flows under a field of cooled lava or a crust forms over a river of lava, forming a long hollow tunnel. If the roof of a solidified lava tube collapses, it opens a pit that can lead to the rest of the cave-like tube.

Two of the most prominent pits have visible ledges that clearly lead to caves or voids, and there is strong evidence that the ledge of another can also lead to a large cavern.

“Humans evolved by living in caves, and to caves we may return when we live on the Moon,” said David Paige, co-author of the paper leading the Diviner Lunar Radiometer Experiment aboard the LRO, which took the temperature measurements used in the study.

A day on the Moon lasts about 15 Earth days, during which the surface is constantly bombarded by sunlight and is often hot enough to boil water. Brutally cold nights also last for about 15 Earth days.