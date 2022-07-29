Netflix Series ‘That ’90s Show’: Everything We Know So Far

Red and Kitty Forman are back for an exciting new sequel to That 70’s Show exclusively on Netflix. A new 30-minute comedy series by Carsey-Werner has wrapped filming in Los Angeles, California. We’ve updated everything you need to know about the Netflix comedy.

Commissioned in October 2021, the new program takes our watches back to the mid-90s, where all children from That 70’s Show now they’ve grown up and moved from Wisconsin.

The new series takes place in 1995 and shows Eric and Donna’s daughter visiting her grandparents in the summer. She quickly makes friends (more on who those friends are below) with new kids who live in Point Place, WI.

Bonnie and Terry Turner, the co-creators of the original series, will return as showrunners. His daughter Lindsey Turner will also be involved in the writing process, as will Gregg Mettler, who was also involved with the original show.

who will star That 90’s show on Netflix?

who will come back That 70’s Show?

Announced alongside when the show was first announced was the return of Kurtwood Smith who will return to reprise his role as Reginald “Red” Forman and Debra Jo Rupp Kitty Forman comeback game.

These two will appear throughout the entire series.

In April 2022, we received confirmation that several more faces would return.

As expected, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace are back for guest appearances, which makes sense since it’s their daughter that the series predominantly focuses on.

Elsewhere we will see the return of Mila Kunis like Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher like Michael Kelso, Wilmer Valderrama the Fez.

On July 20 (at the end of filming), Wilmer Valderrama shared on Instagram a photo of a script for That 90’s show with the caption:

“To whom It May Concern…

Now, if I could only remember the accent…”

Kutcher spoke to Variety about returning to the series, saying:

“It was really nostalgic to be back on set. It’s the same people who made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre. Mila and I were thinking about it. We thought, ‘Look, we’re just in the position we’re in because of this show, so let’s go back and do it.’ We just came back and enjoyed ourselves for a week. It was so random and fun.”

At the end of May 2022, it was confirmed that Tommy Chong would also be returning for the new series. In another interview with VarietyChong he said:

“The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door and it was her, it could have been yesterday”

Chong played Leo in 65 episodes of the original show. This was revealed on the YouTube show The Dark Mark Show where he told them:

“They called me and I did my part… They never gave me any instructions so I don’t know if I should be talking about it or not. I really don’t… to tell you the truth. I have a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m back as Leo.

New Faces on Netflix’s That 90s Show

We’re taking a look at the new characters we revealed in early February and cast members confirmed they’ll be playing them several days later.

Jay played by Mace Colonel – Pictured at top left – Described as a true romantic, Jay is an aspiring film director and constantly carries his camera. Colonel recently appeared on Netflix Colin in black and white like Jake.

– Pictured at top left – Described as a true romantic, Jay is an aspiring film director and constantly carries his camera. Colonel recently appeared on Netflix Colin in black and white like Jake. Leia Forman played by Callie Haverda – In the photo in the upper middle – Eric’s daughter (character by Topher Grace from That 70’s Show) and Donna (character by Laura Prepon from That 70’s Show) and described as intelligent and coltish book. Haverda is best known for the lost husband.

– In the photo in the upper middle – Eric’s daughter (character by Topher Grace from That 70’s Show) and Donna (character by Laura Prepon from That 70’s Show) and described as intelligent and coltish book. Haverda is best known for the lost husband. Gwen played by Ashley Aufderheide – Pictured in top right – Described as a petite, edgy powerhouse who dresses in pink hair and ripped jeans. Aufderheide is best known for 2017’s Going in Style.

– Pictured in top right – Described as a petite, edgy powerhouse who dresses in pink hair and ripped jeans. Aufderheide is best known for 2017’s Going in Style. Ozzie played by Reyn Doi – In the photo in the lower left – Gwen’s best friend who is gay and not afraid to show it. Also described as incredibly honest. Doi recently appeared in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

– In the photo in the lower left – Gwen’s best friend who is gay and not afraid to show it. Also described as incredibly honest. Doi recently appeared in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Nate played by Maxwell Acee Donovan – In the middle photo – Gwen’s older brother is described as a corn-fed Midwest and drives a beat-up old Dodge minivan.

– In the middle photo – Gwen’s older brother is described as a corn-fed Midwest and drives a beat-up old Dodge minivan. Nikki (formerly named Nisha) played by Samantha Morelos – pictured below right – This female character comes from a gifted family, and while she is smart and always willing, she also has a rebellious nature. She is also dating Nate.

Other cast members from That 70’s Show turn up? It’s possible, but as we’ve talked about before, comments made by Valderrama and Kutcher suggest that we’re unlikely to see them return.

Where is That 90s Show in production?

Thanks to Variety Vision we can confirm that the footage for That 90’s show took place between February 7 and July 21, 2022.

The series is filming in Los Angeles, California at Netflix’s Sunset Bronson Studios headquarters.

Gail Mancuso is directing episode 1 of That 90’s show. Your credits include Modern Family, gilmore girls, and 30 Rock.

Could you really apply to be in the audience of That 90’s show through On-Camera Audiences with recordings during the early parts of 2022. If the program renews, this is where you can sign up for future recordings.

Given a studio audience, this confirms that That 90’s show will have a laugh track.

Over the course of production, we’ve been given a few small glimpses behind the scenes of the sets that should hit you with a wave of nostalgia as they almost look untouched from the sets seen in That show from the 70s.

When will be That 90’s show be on Netflix?

No official release date for That 90’s show has been defined yet.

With that said, we’re hearing that Netflix is ​​eyeing a late 2022/early 2023 release date. January 1, 2023 has been cited by several rumors online, but it could come before that, so stay tuned.

Will That 70s Show Return to Netflix?

Going forward, one of the questions you may have is whether or not Netflix will reacquire the rights to the original series, That 70’s Show.

For those who don’t know, Netflix held the global streaming rights to That 70’s Show for several years before Netflix lost the rights in September 2020.

Two years later, the show still hasn’t found a new streaming home, but given its connection to That 90’s showwe could see Netflix relicense it.

Given Netflix’s new relationship with Carsey-Werner, we expect to see more collaborations on revivals or new projects, but perhaps see their older library licensed to Netflix. Hits from your previous library include titles like grounded for life, 3rd Rock of the Sun, Rosaneand A different world. Many of these titles were removed from Peacock in the summer of 2022, so never say never.

are you looking forward to That 90’s show come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.