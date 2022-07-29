Neto bets on outside the crowd to qualify Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil

Commentator Neto spoke about Corinthians’ participation in the Copa do Brasil. After a 2-0 defeat to Atlético-GO, the former player bet on Fiel’s strength for the team to reverse the result.

After the setback, Corinthians now needs a good result to continue in the Copa do Brasil. Playing with Fel’s support at Neo Química Arena on the 17th, Timão needs a victory with more than two goals difference to qualify directly.

“You think Corinthians won’t qualify?! You like it when Corinthians don’t win, right? I bet with anyone that Corinthians will pass. And I’m saying this not because of the players, but because it’s Corinthians. Because he’s going to play with the crowd”, he said during the program The Ball Ownersgives bandthis Thursday.

Neto also took the opportunity to criticize players. He talked about Yuri Alberto’s positioning and demanded more speed from Lucas Piton.

“Yuri Alberto, are you a center forward who only has his back (to the goal) and returns behind? You’re a goal scorer, brother! Róger Guedes always complained to the press that he didn’t want to play as a centre-forward, but he was playing like one! Python, you are 20 years old. Go run, old man“, he added then.

