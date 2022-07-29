New feature is able to turn your cell phone into a ‘card machine’: See how it works!

Have you heard of SumUp Tap? This new feature is able to turn your cell phone into a “card machine”. And the coolest thing is that the tool is 100% free. Interesting, isn’t it? Well, but how does it work? This is what we will see in the course of the article.

First of all, it is important to know that, with SumUp Tap, micro-entrepreneurs will be able to accept credit and debit transactions without a machine. In addition, transactions linked to virtual wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay can also be made. Next, learn more about.

New feature is able to turn your cell phone into a ‘card machine’

SumUp, a technology and financial services company, brings users the SumUp Tap. Namely, this is a feature that allows you to turn Android smartphones into “card machines”. The novelty, in turn, uses NFC (Near Field Communication) technology to process payments by approximation.

In this sense, with the new feature brought by SumUp, micro-entrepreneurs will be able to accept transactions via credit and debit without needing a machine itself. And the best: in addition to being free, the tool also accepts transactions linked to virtual wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The tool will not have any membership fee, and can serve both Individuals and Legal Entities. According to Ana Pavoni, Product Director at fintech, the feature will help business owners who no longer accept cards because they need to invest in a little machine. So, with SumUp Tap, it will be possible for this audience, especially small entrepreneurs, to increase their revenue and be included in a relevant market trend.

But how to use it?

To use the tool, you only need to register with SumUp using the application or website (https://bityli.com/pzDEDY), make some confirmations and start selling. So far, the only requirement disclosed to use the SumUp Tap is to have a device running Android 8.0 or higher. In addition, the main card brands will be accepted and, for the time being, each transaction will have a limit of R$ 200 for security reasons.

Finally, the launch of SumUp Tap will be made officially in the coming weeks for the micro and small business base that Fintech serves. So stay tuned.

