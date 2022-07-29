New Sunday painting made Spider-Man dance Rihanna

Starting in August, Domingão do Huck will air the Brazilian version of Lip Sync Battle. The program, which is successful in the United States, is a dubbing competition between celebrities. In one of its editions, actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in theaters, danced to a song by Rihanna dressed in the same outfit as the singer.

On the Sunday program, two contestants will compete over who can do the best dubbing of the edition. However, the performance can have surprises, such as a light show, dancers and an exact costume of the honored singer.

That’s how Tom Holland beat actress Zendaya in the North American version of Lip Sync Battle. He dubbed the song Umbrella, one of Rihanna’s first hits, and wore a costume similar to the one shown in the music video. Already his girlfriend, and co-star in the Spider-Man films, chose to honor Bruno Mars with 24k Magic.

continues after advertising

Who else performed at Lip Sync Battle?

With twenty versions around the world, several celebrities used their skills to dub songs known to the public. Anne Hathaway, for example, who already won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2013, surprised in the dispute with her performance of Wrecking Ball, by singer Miley Cyrus. Check out the video:

“>https://www.instagram.com/lipsyncbattle/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=abdb7bb1-b457-4ef1-a879-4563ce11dd64]

Known for his masculine roles, Channing Tatum played Beyoncé in Run the World (Girls). The actor even wore the same dress as the singer during one of the scenes in the music video for the song, and she even made a cameo on the show.

Terry Crews, from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris, took advantage of his fame from his scene singing A Thousand Miles in the movie As White (2004) to perform Vanessa Carlton’s hit in the reality show. The result, of course, left the audience excited.