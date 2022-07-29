Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban think about adopting another baby, says website

+



Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban would be thinking about having another child together. According to Heat magazine, a source close to the couple revealed that the Hollywood actress and the country singer are considering adopting a baby.

“They would both love a boy and feel confident that they can adjust their schedules to raise him without relying too much on babysitters. They are more than ready to roll up their sleeves and deal with a few sleepless nights,” the source said. although this time they would opt for adoption rather than surrogacy.

Together, Nicole and Keith have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13 years old, and Faith Margareth, 11. The actress also has Isabelle Jane, 29, and Connor Anthony, 26, from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are parents to Faith and Sunday (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise had Isabelle and Connor together (Photo: Newspix via Getty Images)

Renewal of Vows

In addition to thinking about their next child, Nicole and Keith, who married in 2006, plan to renew their vows. The couple’s close source explained that they’ve been planning the celebration for a few years, but it’s been postponed due to the pandemic; Now they would be looking for dates in the next few months for that.

It would likely take place at their local church in Nashville, where they live, and with the local pastor attending. “They want an intimate but quite sizeable party. Nicole will have her family and friends from Australia, as well as close friends like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.”