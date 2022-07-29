Not okay starring in Zoey Deutch on Netflix? (where to watch)

If there’s one movie that’s been talked about a lot online, it’s Its not good starring Zoey Deutch. The satirical comedy film gained attention for the nostalgic and modern look of the star in the film, and when the trailer was released, it was clear that this is a must-see.

Zoey Deutch stars Its not good like Danni Sanders, whose lust for fame and connection leads her to fake a trip to Paris to grow her following as an influencer. But when an attack in Paris puts Danni’s well-being in jeopardy for her audience, she uses her false identity as a survivor in a morally troubled effort for more fame. Dylan O’Brien also stars in the film.

The exciting premise is combined with an excellent performance by Zoey Deutch, who has appeared in the titles of Netflix Set it up and The politician. Deutch also starred in titles such as Vampire Academy, Ringer, Why Him?, Before I Fall, and The clothes.

But can you watch the latest Deutch movie on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about the watch. Its not good connected.

Not doing well on Netflix?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to add Its not good to your watchlist on Netflix as the new movie will not be available to stream on this particular streaming service.

However, there are some similar titles you can watch on the streamer, including irreverent comedies like The Politician, Senior Year, and Boo, bitch. For a less ironic watch, try titles like Emily in Paris, Never Never, and the Deutch rom-com Set it up.

Where to watch Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch

Its not good begins streaming on Hulu on Friday, July 29. Outside the United States, those across the ocean can watch the film on Disney+ and fans in Latin America can check it out on Star+.

Before adding the new Deutch movie to your weekend watchlist, watch the trailer in the video below!

