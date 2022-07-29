Olivia Colman will be the heroine in Secret Invasion, says website

Currently in the process of reshoots, Secret Invasion will bring Olivia Colman (The Crown) in a mysterious role. According to a report by The Illuminerdi‎‎the actress will play Union Jack, in a gender-changing version.

The site adds that Colman’s civilian identity in the series is Falsworth, in a connection to the Union Jack incarnation introduced in ‎‎Captain America: The First Avenger‎‎, played by JJ Feild.

In the comics, James Montgomery Falsworth fought alongside Steve Rogers during World War II before passing the mantle of Union Jack to his son, Brian.

Union Jack is known as the British version of Captain America, having a uniform that represented the flag of Great Britain.

His first appearance took place in The Invaders #7 (July 1976), being a creation of Roy Thomas and Frank Robbins.

Union Jack’s main villain is Baron Blood, a vampire who sabotages the Germans.

The series will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2023, between March and June.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis YuSecret Invasion is originally a comic book series that hit stores in 2008 where the Skrull alien race infiltrates the superhero community.

The main cast of the adaptation has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) reprising their roles of Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, as well as Cobie Smulders (The Avengers), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The passenger), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Emily Clarke (Game of Thrones).