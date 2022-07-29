On the first day of 5G in João Pessoa, users complain of instability | Paraíba

In the first hours of using the new mobile internet technology in João Pessoa, users complained about instabilities in the service. The g1 talked to consumers of the new signal, from different operators, who reported similar problems.

Murilo Duarte, a civil engineer, who is a customer of the telephone company Vivo, one of the winners of the 5G auction in Brazil, along with TIM and Claro, told g1 that since he started using the new service, the connection has been unstable . “Right now, the signal is fluctuating a lot. It’s still not 100%. So far, no change.”

The engineer uses the 5G network in the Bessa neighborhood, in the capital, one of the 13 locations in the city that are already receiving the signal.

In addition to him, businesswoman Taynara Melo, described that she was not even able to connect to the new service, despite being in a neighborhood with signal coverage, in this case Bessa, and having a compatible cell phone, an iPhone 12.

“So far I’m on 4G. It didn’t work for me (5G), although my cell phone is compatible. It oscillates between 3G and 4G”. TIM is the operator that provides the signal to the businesswoman.

The three companies had already stated before the launch, that instability problems in the first few days would be normalgiven the recent operationalization of 5G in João Pessoa and the continuous development of their respective networks.

Among the mobile telephony operators that are offering 5G to Pessoenses customers, TIM is the one that most covers neighborhoods in the capital. In all, there are 13 locations that, in theory, have signal coverage.

Claro, comes right behind, with nine neighborhoods with availability for the service. Vivo, on the other hand, did not reveal which places its 5G network covers, but on its official website it is possible to check that neighborhoods such as Manaíra are receiving a signal from the new mobile internet technology.