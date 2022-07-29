Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy is the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ in new Christopher Nolan film

This Thursday (28), Universal Pictures released the first teaser for Oppenheimer, a new film from director Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) in the role of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, director of the Manhattan Project and the “ father of the atomic bomb”.

Nolan assembled an all-star team in the film with Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh.

In the video we see Emily Blunt playing Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine. “The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment”, says the character. The teaser confirms that the director likes to work with the structure of a clock by showing a countdown to the day when “the world changes forever”, as the movie poster’s slogan itself.

The character of Downey Jr. is heard when the title appears on the screen. He says, referring to Oppenheimer: “The man who moved the Earth.” In the scene, images of fire and smoke are interspersed between shots in black and white revealing Murphy as the protagonist.



Publicity/Universal Pictures Poster of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new film that opens on July 20, 2023.



According to Variety, Murphy ignored the minute details of atomic bomb science as he prepared to play the character.

“I prepared myself by doing a lot of reading. I’m interested in the man and how to invent [a bomba atômica] does with the individual. The mechanics of it aren’t really for me – I don’t have the intellectual capacity to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating,” the actor said.

Notably, Oppenheimer marks Nolan’s first film at Universal Pictures. The director previously called Warner Bros. your exclusive home for over a decade. He has partnered on all films with Warner Bros. since 2002’s Insomnia, including its billion-dollar Batman trilogy. Nolan and Warner Bros. allegedly had a falling out over Tenet’s unstable pandemic release.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to open in theaters on July 20, 2023.