Oppenheimer: Where to Watch Other Christopher Nolan Films – GQ

Oppenheim scene with Cillian Murphy, directed by Christopher Nolan (Picture: Disclosure)

This Friday (29), Universal Pictures released the first teaser for the feature. Oppenheimer. Directed by Christopher Nolanthe film draws attention to the cast: it’s a ‘who’s who’ of the big names on the big screen and streaming, like Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Emily Blunt (a silent place), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Matt Damon (Lost in Mars), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jack Quaid (the boys).

The film, which addresses the scientist considered ‘father of the atomic bomb’ premieres only on July 20, 2023. But for now, the suggestion is to revisit part of the director’s filmography which, for the sake of practicality, is even well documented on streaming platforms – in particular HBO Max and Netflix. Check it out below:

Dunkirk

Harry Styles in Dunkirk (Photo: Playback)

Dunkirk not just share with Oppenheim the fact that it is a period film based on real events directed by Nolan – after all, it has histrionic impetus one of the most tense theaters of war of World War II – as well as Cillian Murphy in the cast (as well as pop musician Harry Styles). There is perhaps no better way to prepare for the new feature. Watch on Netflix / HBO Max

Batman the dark knight

Batman: The Dark Knight (Photo: Playback)

There’s nothing wrong with a good superhero movie, and The dark Knight is considered the apex of the director in charge of the hooded vigilante. From Heath Ledger’s legendary Joker to the embodiment of the style that would eventually permeate years of DC publishing house productions in theaters, this is a good movie to remember. Watch on HBO Max

Amnesia

Amnesia, by Christopher Nolan (Photo: Reproduction)

Speaking of remembering, Amnesia, starring Guy Pierce, plays with the idea of ​​a story in which time is not an obvious factor. Pierce’s character suffers from amnesia and, unable to remember past events, slowly follows the plot of a cruel case. Watch on Netflix / Prime Video

The origin

Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception (Photo: Disclosure)

Leo diCaprio stars in a film that is both electrifying and intellectual, about an agent whose missions involve invading other people’s dreams in search of classified information. As in Mementothe fun is to see a plot that unfolds in itself – and as in Dunkirk, Cillian Murphy also shows up here. Fun fact: The film was inspired by the animation paprikarun by Satoshi Kon, hard to find online outside of purchase via iTunes or the Microsoft Store. Watch on HBO Max

Interstellar

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from Interstellar (Photo: Disclosure)

It is not today that Matt Damon works together with the director and Interstellar is an example – it is even difficult to see the film and not be marked in one way or another by its participation. All in all, an iconic sci-fi for fans of outer space. Watch on HBO Max

tenet

Tenet (Photo: Publicity)

Released in 2020, tenet it’s Nolan’s newest film and thus a taste of what the director has been pulling out of his hat more recently. if Oppenheim is about World War II, the film starring John David Washington talks about World War III – or, to be more exact, how an agent capable of reversing time fights to avoid it. Watch on HBO Max

The big trick

Scene from The Great Trick (Photo: Disclosure)

If all the great concepts that you turn and move around in the director’s films tire you, The big trick it’s a rather more… traditional film. The focus is on the rivalry of two illusionists: Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman). A relationship of animosity that, over the years, turns into a true obsession. Watch on HBO Max